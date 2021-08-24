Top 5 things to avoid while mining ancient debris in Minecraft

Minecraft has a handful of ores, one of which is ancient debris. It is the only source of Netherite for players. Netherite ingots can be used to upgrade any diamond armor, tool, or weapon on the smithing table.

On smelting, ancient debris gives Netherite scraps. Players can craft a Netherite ingot using four Netherite scraps and four gold ingots. As ancient debris generates in the Nether, players often make a lot of mistakes while mining them. This results in them losing the ore they found.

Here are five things to avoid while mining ancient debris in Minecraft.

Things to avoid when mining ancient debris in Minecraft

5) Lava

Avoid lava (Image via Minecraft)

Players will find a lot of seas of lava at Y level 32. They can also extend down to the heights at which ancient debris is commonly found. Dying in lava is one of the worst ways to die because all of the player's items will also get burned in it. Therefore, players should avoid running into lava at any cost.

4) Mining in a straight line

Ancient debris generates even less than diamond ores. Therefore, the chances of finding them by mining in a straight line are very low. Ancient debris has a lot higher blast resistance than most blocks.

Players can take advantage of this property and explode TNT in the Nether to remove the unnecessary blocks and reveal the ancient debris. Beds can also be used as they explode in the Nether when the player tries to sleep on them.

3) Basalt deltas biome

Basalt deltas biome in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Basalt deltas are one of the most dangerous Nether biomes in Minecraft. It has a lot of magma cubes and lava pools. Blackstone is commonly seen in this biome, which has a lot higher blast resistance than Netherrack blocks. Because of this, finding ancient debris with the TNT or bed method takes a lot longer in this biome. Players should always avoid mining here to save time.

2) Wrong Y level

Players should not start mining at any height in the Nether as there is a specific range of Y levels between which ancient debris is generated. They can be found in the Nether between Y levels 8 and 22. They can also be found between 8 and 119, but it is not recommended that players mine on levels higher than 15 because ancient debris has been observed to generate a lot less on those heights.

1) Using the wrong pickaxe

Players should use diamond or Netherite pickaxe (Image via Minecraft)

Ancient debris can only be mined using diamond and Netherite pickaxes. If the player uses any other pickaxe, not only will the ancient debris take an unreasonable amount of time to break, the ore will not drop as an item that the players can collect.

