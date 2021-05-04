Top 5 things to keep in mind when creating automatic farms in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can build automatic farms to gather resources without putting in any manual effort. Every player needs an automatic farm to make their Minecraft life easier.

Both manual and semi-automatic farms require the involvement of a player to function correctly. Compared to them, automatic farms are self-sufficient and can farm resources on their own. But, due to their automatic behavior, building them can be complex at times.

While building automatic farms, there are some things that players should keep in mind.

Automatic farms in Minecraft: Top 5 things to keep in mind

#5 - Roof

Image via Minecraft

Whether it's a base or a farm, having a roof has its benefits. In villager-based farms, players must build a ceiling to protect villagers. During thunderstorms, lightning can strike villagers and turn them into witches. These witches can despawn and break the farm.

By adding a roof, players can also protect villagers from hostile mobs like zombies.

#4 - Name tag

Image via Minecraft

Many Minecraft farms, such as iron farms and endermen farms, require a hostile mob to work correctly. For example, in enderman farms, players need to put an endermite in a minecart to attract endermen. But since Endermite is a hostile mob, it will be despawned when a player goes more than 128 blocks away from it.

To prevent this from happening, players can use a name tag on those hostile mobs. A hostile mob with a name tag doesn't despawn in Minecraft.

#3 - Spawn proofing

Many mob farms require surrounding areas to spawn proof. Players can use half slabs or buttons to generate proof areas in the nether realm, whereas torches are enough for spawn proofing in the overworld. By spawn proofing, players can force the game to spawn mobs inside the farm.

#2 - Sorting System

If an automatic farm produces a variety of items, then it needs an automated sorting system. Minecraft farms like witch farms and raid farms produce tons of different items. Storing them all in one chest can become clumsy and messed up.

In such cases, players can build an automatic sorting system that sorts all the items from the farm into their designated chests.

#1 - Healthy Redstone habits

Image via Minecraft

Many automatic farms use Redstone for automation. Redstone circuits can easily break due to many reasons. One of the most common reasons is chunk loading and unloading.

If a Redstone circuit is inside two chunks, it can break when a player unloads either one of them and keeps the other loaded. To prevent this from happening, try to accommodate Redstone circuits in one chunk. Press F3 + G to see chunk borders in Minecraft.