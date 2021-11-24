Top 5 things to know about Minecraft Classic Online

Minecraft is known for its vast and extensive gameplay. But for many, it may be a costly game to buy. Hence, on their tenth anniversary, Mojang released a completely free-to-play online version, Minecraft Classic.

The game can be played through any web browser and even has multiplayer capabilities. The only catch was that this was a very old version of Minecraft. Hence, the functionalities and features are pretty limited on this free version.

However, it can be a great way to introduce people to Minecraft's core concept. This version of the game also consists of some great Easter eggs.

Five points about Minecraft Classic Online that fans may not know

There are not many features on this old free-to-play online version, but here are five facts to know about Minecraft Classic Online:

5) No mobs

No mobs in caves (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft Classic Online is based on an old version of Minecraft, so much so that there are no mobs. The vanilla game is known for various mobs, but this old online version won't have any.

4) Limited blocks

Limited blocks to build (Image via Minecraft)

Due to this being a dated version of Minecraft, it won't give players many block options to build. By pressing 'B', they can open the inventory, only to see a limited amount of blocks to choose from.

3) Smaller world

World border (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is known for its almost infinite map, but this isn't the case for Minecraft Classic Online. This version has a minimal world with only a few chunks of land and water. There is an invisible world border beyond which users can't go.

2) Can't mine or pick blocks

Gold ore breaking without dropping (Image via Minecraft)

This version of the game is so old that there is no way for gamers to mine and pick blocks. Even if they punch a tree to start crafting tools, it doesn't work. Users can only obtain blocks present in the world by mid-clicking on the block.

1) Running Steve mobs

Multiple Steve mobs running (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most interesting Easter eggs in older versions of the game was when players could spawn Steve's mobs. These are passive mobs that they can spawn by pressing 'G' on Minecraft Classic Online.

After spawning, they funnily run around the world for a while before despawning.

The Minecraft Classic Online might not give the best experience of the whole game, but it will surely remind fans of how far the game has come since its humble beginnings.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

