Top 5 tips to beat mobs in Minecraft as of 2021

Despite being over ten years old, Minecraft is still receiving constant updates, with new mobs, weapons, and items constantly added to the game with every major release.

Although every mob in Minecraft has its own specific set of strengths and weaknesses, there are a few relevant tips and tricks that players can use to defeat harmful mobs with ease.

This article will highlight the best of such tips and tricks to easily defeat mobs in the latest version of Minecraft, allowing players to effortlessly conquer even the most powerful opponents.

How to beat mobs in Minecraft as of 2021

#5 Building Traps

Traps are a great way to easily defeat mobs in a semi-automated fashion. These traps don't have to be elaborate redstone-based traps, although they can be if desired.

In the explainer video shown above, players can learn how to make a simple water cactus trap that will kill anything that has the misfortune of making contact with the water. The neat thing about this design is that the drops of the killed mob are not destroyed and can easily be farmed via the use of hoppers.

#4 Using Potions

Potions are a great resource that often get overlooked by Minecraft players, perhaps due to their somewhat time-consuming brewing process.

Underestimating the usefulness of potions would be a big mistake, as they can serve several niche purposes when fighting different mobs. An example of this would be fire resistance potions, which make fighting mobs such as the Blaze much easier.

A great tip for players is to always carry a few strength and regeneration potions at all times. This ensures that players have a huge edge if danger happens to strike.

#3 Taming a Wolf

Taming a wolf is perhaps one of the easiest ways to ensure constant protection in Minecraft. Once tamed, the loyal wolf will protect its owner at all costs and will fight until the very end to ensure the survival of the player against all harmful mobs.

Taming a wolf is also cheap, typically only requiring a few bones to do so. Besides, who could resist those cute puppy dog eyes?

#2 Using Iron Golems

Although significantly more expensive than taming a wolf, the Iron Golem is truly a formidable ally for players to have. This powerful beast deals up to 32 points of damage and comes with a whopping 100 HP, making it one of the strongest mobs in the game.

In terms of protecting players from ill-intentioned mobs, the Iron Golem is second to none. Just like a tamed wolf, it will also fight to the death to protect players.

#1 Using Enchanted Weapons

An Enchantment table used to enchant items in Minecraft

This final tip cannot be stressed enough. Using enchanted weapons and armor in Minecraft is quite simply the best way to gain a massive edge over hostile mobs.

Enchantments such as protection make it much harder for mobs to deal significant damage to the player. Powerful enchantments such as fire aspect and sharpness allow players to deal far more powerful strikes themselves.

Combined with the use of potions, even the most fierce of mobs such as the Ender dragon stand little to no chance.

