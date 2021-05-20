Top 5 tips to get experience points in Minecraft Java

Experience points in Minecraft can be used for many things, including renaming equipment, combining enchantment books, applying enchantment books to tools, repairing tools and more.

Minecraft players may find that they are constantly running out of experience points. This article will highlight the best ways to gain large amounts of experience points in the game.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer only. The views of others may differ.

What players need to do to earn experience points easily in Minecraft

#1 Beat the Ender Dragon

When the player first defeats the Ender Dragon, they are rewarded with a massive 12,000 XP points. This is enough for the player to level up over 68 times if starting with no experience points, making it the easiest way to get lots of experience points in a short time period.

However, this can only be done once, as the dragon only drops 500 XP on subsequent attempts.

#2 Mining

Mining in Minecraft is one of the best essential tasks that also gives a lot of XP (Image via Minecraft)

Mining is another fast way for Minecraft players to gain experience points. Players can also stumble upon valuable ores as part of the activity.

Different ores give different amounts of experience, but the best way for the player to get experience points via mining is through Nether quartz, which gives 3.5XP per block mined.

Considering the fact that this block is very easy to find within the Nether, players can gain lots of experience points from mining Nether quartz alone.

#3 Cactus/Bamboo Smelting Farm

One of the most popular ways of gaining experience in Minecraft is by using a cactus/bamboo smelter.

This farm is self-fueling as the bamboo is used as fuel, while the cactus is smelted automatically. This means that players can leave it running while doing other things and come back to massive amounts of experience points.

#4 Killing Piglin Brutes

Minecraft's piglin brutes drop a large amount of XP upon being killed (Image via Minecraft)

In the 1.16 Nether update, many mobs and structures were introduced to Minecraft, including the Bastion structure and the Piglin mob. A special type of Piglin can be found within a Bastion, and they are called "piglin brutes."

These are menacing foes who can be killed by a player. Killing one will reward players with a very respectable 20 XP. However, these mobs are vicious and will fight back.

#5 Find Mob Spawners

Mob spawners in Minecraft can be found in underground caves (Image via Minecraft)

Mob spawners in Minecraft are a great way for players to quickly and efficiently farm experience points. They provide a constant stream of mobs for players to kill, which means the player has a constant stream of infinite experience points.

Skeleton and zombie spawners, in particular, are great for gaining experience points. Alternatively, if players have sufficient gear, they can find a blaze spawner within the Nether, which is even better for experience points.