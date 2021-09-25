Top 5 most underwhelming mobs in Minecraft

The list of creatures that can be found in Minecraft is huge. Mobs can be found in many different places in every Minecraft world, especially close to mob spawners.

When killed by a player or a tamed wolf, a few mobs drop useful items and experience points. However, others do not drop anything at all, offering little utility to the player.

5 disappointing mobs in Minecraft

5) Endermite

An endermite in the end dimension (Image via Minecraft)

Endermites are the smallest hostile mob in the game. They are only spawned when a player uses an ender pearl, and the chances of this happening are 5%.

The only purpose for which players can use endermites is to lure endermen. This is possible because endermen are hostile towards endermites and will attack them if they are within sixty-four blocks.

4) Polar bear

A polar bear and its cub (Image via Minecraft)

Adult polar bears are neutral mobs that spawn in icy biomes such as snowy tundra, ice spikes, and deep-frozen ocean biomes. They are a welcome addition to the game, as there aren't many snow mobs in Minecraft. However, they aren't very useful, and if the player kills one, they might drop raw cod or raw salmon.

3) Zombified piglins

A zombified piglin (Image via Minecraft)

Zombified piglins are quite commonly seen in the Nether and in areas of the Overworld where there is an activated Nether portal. They do not do much in the game and normally drop rotten flesh when killed. Players rarely get gold nuggets, ingots, and tools by killing them.

2) Bats

Bats in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Bats were added to the game in the Minecraft 1.4.2 update. They are small in size, which makes killing them tough. Even if the player manages to do so, they will not receive anything as bats don't even drop experience points.

1) Silverfish

A silverfish in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Silverfish are hostile mobs that are slightly bigger than endermites. They spawn through spawners found in the stronghold and from breaking infested blocks in the Overworld. Players can consider silverfish utterly useless as they drop no items upon death.

