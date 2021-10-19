Top 5 unexpected announcements at Minecraft Live 2021

The most-anticipated annual Minecraft event has now come to pass. Minecraft Live 2021's main attraction was arguably the mob vote. During the livestream, players from every nook and corner got the chance to vote for their favorite candidate.

Minecraft Live 2021 began with a pre-show featuring many content creators from different areas of the world. After the pre-show ended, Mojang started the main event and revealed many surprising and unexpected features they have planned for upcoming major Minecraft updates.

Unexpected and exciting announcements at Minecraft Live 2021

5) Deep dark caves moved to Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft @Minecraft We want the Deep Dark, and its warden inhabitants, to be as deep, dark and scary as possible; that’s why we’re moving these features to our 2022 update.Just be sure to stay tuned for the whole show to learn more, and see the BIG reveal of everything new coming to Minecraft! We want the Deep Dark, and its warden inhabitants, to be as deep, dark and scary as possible; that’s why we’re moving these features to our 2022 update.Just be sure to stay tuned for the whole show to learn more, and see the BIG reveal of everything new coming to Minecraft! https://t.co/EEIFskw6Mg

Deep dark cave is one of three cave biomes announced for the Caves and Cliffs update at last year's Minecraft Live. It was initially planned for 1.17 update, but then it was moved to the 1.18 update. Unfortunately, deep dark caves are once again getting delayed.

During Minecraft Live 2021, developers announced that deep dark caves would not be coming in the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. This creepy cave biome has now shifted to Minecraft 1.19. The delay was completely justifiable after Mojang shared a new look of deep dark caves during the livestream.

4) Deep dark cities

Minecraft @Minecraft We couldn’t resist giving you another look at the Deep Dark together with some new unseen features!↣ redsto.ne/live We couldn’t resist giving you another look at the Deep Dark together with some new unseen features!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/78KbyoN0Dl

Deep dark cities are one of the main reasons why fans are not complaining about the delay in the deep dark cave release. Deep dark cities, or ancient cities, are massive structures that will generate in the deep dark caves.

Deep dark cities are filled with deepslate blocks, soul fire, soul lamps, white candles, and different sculk blocks to create an eerie atmosphere. This underground structure will feature some of the best loot chests in Minecraft.

3) New sculk blocks

Minecraft @Minecraft At least sneaking will give you a creeper’s chance against the terror of this new biome, the Warden!↣ redsto.ne/live At least sneaking will give you a creeper’s chance against the terror of this new biome, the Warden!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/sGIjRVogqJ

While deep dark cities will have amazing loot, these massive structures are also home to new creepy sculk blocks. During Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang showcased sculk catalyst and sculk shriekers.

Sculk catalyst is a simple block and will be used for farming sculk sensors. On the other hand, sculk shriekers are the real deal. Sculk shriekers can inflict a new darkness effect on players and summon the Warden if activated too many times.

2) Swamp update

The swamp update caught everybody by surprise. Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will bring a major overhaul to swamps. Most viewers were surprised to see swamps as it lost the 2019 biome vote.

The Wild Update means Mojang will consider losers of previous votes for Minecraft's future updates. Players will discover mangrove trees, mud blocks, and many new blocks.

1) Frogs and fireflies

Minecraft @Minecraft Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/RT0D9giA2Z

The Wild Update will introduce frogs and fireflies as the new inhabitants of swamps. Frogs will help beautify the currently dull swamp biomes in Minecraft. Mojang will also add fireflies to swamp biomes as a primary food source of food for frogs.

After the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update releases, Mojang will reveal more information about The Wild Update in the form of snapshots.

