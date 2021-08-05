Top 5 untamable mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft has a lot of living creatures that are called mobs. They spawn in many places, and some have different spawning conditions than others. Some monster mobs like zombies and skeletons can also spawn from their respective spawners.

Taming is a feature in Minecraft by which players can turn wild animals into their pets. Sadly, not a lot of mobs can be tamed by the player. Below is a list of the top five mobs apart from hostile mobs that players cannot tame.

Untamable mobs in Minecraft

5) Bees

Like in real life, Bees in Minecraft live in bee nests and beehives. They are neutral mobs that will attack the player if provoked. Usually, many players get stung by bees in Minecraft after collecting honey from their hives. Players can use lead on angry bees, but they can still attack.

4) Iron golems

An iron golem (Image via Minecraft)

The iron golem is a neutral mob that spawns in villages to defend the villagers. Players can also spawn them using four blocks of iron and one carved pumpkin. The iron golem will kill all hostile mobs that spawn near a village and can take damage from them.

Players can also heal them using iron ingots. Upon death, they drop three to five iron ingots and zero to two poppies. Many efficient iron farm designs produce iron by spawning and killing iron golems using lava.

3) Polar bears

A polar bear (Image via Minecraft)

Polar bears spawn in icy biomes such as snowy tundra, ice spikes, and deep-frozen ocean biomes. When killed, an adult polar bear can drop zero to two raw cod or raw salmon. If players attack a cub, all adult polar bears within a certain range will become hostile toward them.

2) Pandas

A panda eating a bamboo (Image via Minecraft)

Pandas are rare mobs and can only be found in jungle biomes. Even though players cannot tame pandas, they can still breed them by feeding them bamboo. Pandas in Minecraft have seven different personality traits: Lazy, brown, normal, playful, aggressive, weak, and worried.

1) Dolphins

Dolphins (Image via Mojang)

Dolphins are neutral and can be spotted in ocean biomes except for frozen oceans. They drop raw cod when killed by the player. If the player sprint swims in a dolphin's vicinity, they will receive a special effect called Dophin's Grace. Under this effect, players will be able to swim a lot faster than usual for five seconds.

