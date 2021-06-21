List of untameable mobs in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft has mobs that players can interact with. Being able to interconnect with a number of different mobs and their personalities in the game is what makes Minecraft so much fun.
These entities will spawn themselves in Minecraft worlds or can be spawned by the player using commands or spawn eggs in creative mode. Mobs spawn in different ways and biomes under certain conditions. Mobs that can be bred are also present in the game.
Mobs in Minecraft can be divided into three different categories: passive, neutral and hostile mobs. Some passive and neutral mobs can be tamed and bred by players. This article covers every untameable mob in Minecraft 1.17.
List of all untameable mobs in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update
Passive mobs
These are mobs that will never attack the player in any situation or under any condition and will flee when attacked by them.
Most passive mobs can be bred by the player, and using this feature, players can obtain lots of resources from them.
List of all passive untameable mobs:
- Chicken
- Bat
- Cod
- Cow
- Mooshroom
- Glow Squid
- Pig
- Baby Piglin
- Polar bear
- Pufferfish
- Rabbit
- Salmon
- Sheep
- Snow Golem
- Squid
- Tropical fish
- Turtle
Neutral mobs
Mobs that can be passive or aggressive depending on the situation fall under this category. They will attack the player if provoked in any manner. A player hitting a wolf will cause the wolf to fight back. Most mobs under this category cannot be tamed.
All untameable neutral mobs are listed below:
- Dolphin
- Polar bear
- Panda
- Bee
- Iron golem
- Goat
Neutral monster mobs
These are mobs that are considered monsters in Minecraft but are not always hostile towards the player like most monster mobs. For example, spiders will only be aggressive towards the player when the light level falls below 10 in the game.
List of all untameable neutral monster mobs:
- Spiders
- Cave spiders
- Enderman
- Zombie pigman
- Piglin
- Zombified Piglin
Hostile mobs
Mobs that will always attack the player in any situation once the player enters the mob's range fall under this category. None of the hostile mobs can be tamed as they are never passive towards the player.
List of all the untameable hostile mobs in Minecraft:
- Evoker
- Vindicator
- Pillager
- Ravager
- Ravager Jockey
- Vex
- Chicken Jockey
- Endermite
- Guardian
- Elder Guardian
- Shulker
- Skeleton Horseman
- Husk
- Stray
- Phantom
- Blaze
- Creeper
- Ghast
- Magma Cube
- Silverfish
- Skeleton
- Slime
- Spider Jockey
- Zombie
- Zombie Villager
- Drowned
- Wither Skeleton
- Witch
- Hoglin
- Zoglin
- Piglin Brute
- Warden
