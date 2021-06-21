List of untameable mobs in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft has mobs that players can interact with. Being able to interconnect with a number of different mobs and their personalities in the game is what makes Minecraft so much fun.

These entities will spawn themselves in Minecraft worlds or can be spawned by the player using commands or spawn eggs in creative mode. Mobs spawn in different ways and biomes under certain conditions. Mobs that can be bred are also present in the game.

Mobs in Minecraft can be divided into three different categories: passive, neutral and hostile mobs. Some passive and neutral mobs can be tamed and bred by players. This article covers every untameable mob in Minecraft 1.17.

List of all untameable mobs in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Passive mobs

These are mobs that will never attack the player in any situation or under any condition and will flee when attacked by them.

Most passive mobs can be bred by the player, and using this feature, players can obtain lots of resources from them.

List of all passive untameable mobs:

Chicken in Minecraft (Image via Bitz Monster School)

Chicken

Bat

Cod

Cow

Mooshroom

Glow Squid

Pig

Baby Piglin

Polar bear

Pufferfish

Rabbit

Salmon

Sheep

Snow Golem

Squid

Tropical fish

Turtle

Neutral mobs

Dolphins swimming near a coral reef in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft.net)

Mobs that can be passive or aggressive depending on the situation fall under this category. They will attack the player if provoked in any manner. A player hitting a wolf will cause the wolf to fight back. Most mobs under this category cannot be tamed.

All untameable neutral mobs are listed below:

Dolphin

Polar bear

Panda

Bee

Iron golem

Goat

Neutral monster mobs

Spider in Minecraft (Image via sportskeeda)

These are mobs that are considered monsters in Minecraft but are not always hostile towards the player like most monster mobs. For example, spiders will only be aggressive towards the player when the light level falls below 10 in the game.

List of all untameable neutral monster mobs:

Spiders

Cave spiders

Enderman

Zombie pigman

Piglin

Zombified Piglin

Hostile mobs

An Evoker in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Mobs that will always attack the player in any situation once the player enters the mob's range fall under this category. None of the hostile mobs can be tamed as they are never passive towards the player.

List of all the untameable hostile mobs in Minecraft:

Evoker

Vindicator

Pillager

Ravager

Ravager Jockey

Vex

Chicken Jockey

Endermite

Guardian

Elder Guardian

Shulker

Skeleton Horseman

Husk

Stray

Phantom

Blaze

Creeper

Ghast

Magma Cube

Silverfish

Skeleton

Slime

Spider Jockey

Zombie

Zombie Villager

Drowned

Wither Skeleton

Witch

Hoglin

Zoglin

Piglin Brute

Warden

