Top 5 most useful structures in Minecraft in 2022

A typical Minecraft world, when fully mapped out, discovered, and placed in a side-by-side comparison to some of the most influential games' maps in this generation, reveals its scale to be much bigger. The kind of opportunity this provides for players as well as the game's developers is astounding.

In this day and age, players can do or make almost anything in Mojang's sandbox title, along with the fact that its scope for exploration is unrivaled in all of gaming. A map of such large proportions requires quality content to fill it up. This is provided in the form of various biomes, mobs, terrain types, a dynamic weather system, and finally, structures.

Minecraft’s many structures increase its replayability along with opportunities to net a ton of loot in the process. This article will list some of the most useful buildings in the latest version of Minecraft.

Ranking 5 best structures to focus on when exploring a Minecraft world

5) Village

Villages are some of the most beloved structures in all of Minecraft. They generate over a fairly large section of land, and consist of some cottage-like houses. These, in turn, are generated according to the number of villagers that spawn alongside them, as each bed is assigned to a single entity.

Villages are one of the best structures that Minecraft players can come across after a lengthy expedition around the Overworld, as they provide shelter, food, important blocks, and sometimes weapons, armor, and tools as well. In addition to this, they can engage in the process of trading with villagers that have certain professions in order to acquire gear that is even rarer.

4) Nether fortress

Since Nether fortresses are found in the Nether dimension, Minecraft players will have to follow some pre-requisite steps in order to make it there in the first place. These steps will be to find and mine at least 10 obsidian to build a portal.

After this, players will need to light it, which can be done by using flint and steel or another method similar to it. Once they are in the Nether, they’ll need to search far and wide for a fortress.

Entering the structure will expose players to a variety of danger including blazes, wither skeletons, zombiefied piglins, and more. As far as loot is concerned, theycan acquire iron ingots, gold ingots, diamonds, and more.

3) Desert Temple

Desert temples are found in the large and barren desert biome, as the name suggests. One of the most profitable structures in the Overworld, they are found inside an even larger structure known as a desert pyramid.

These pyramids can be easily identified and entered. But players need to be vary as they don’t contain a default light source, which allows for hostile mobs like creepers to spawn inside.

After entering the pyramid, Minecraft players must use any means necessary to descend into the loot room. The treasure here can yield diamonds, enchanted books, iron and gold ingots, and other resources like string, rotten flesh, and wool.

However, they must be careful not to step on the pressure plate at the center of the room, as it sets off a trap consisting of a ton of TNT that is buried beneath the temple.

Once inside, they must mine the pressure plate to mitigate any risk of death and proceed to loot each of the four single chests in the room as well as nine blocks of TNT present underneath.

2) Bastion Remnant

Bastion Remnants, like Nether Fortresses, are located in the Nether. However, unlike the latter, they come in four different types (bridges, hoglin stables, housing units, and treasure rooms), each with its own design.

Each design is castle-like, and a residence to piglins and piglin brutes. They are neutral mobs that can attack players if they’re not wearing gear items made out of gold, or if they’re seen looting chests.

In terms of loot, bastions contain many valuable blocks like blocks of gold, gilded blackstone, and more. They also contains chests that can have items like lodestone, metal nuggets and ingots, spectral arrows, enchanted golden armor pieces, banner patterns, and even ancient debris.

1) End City

End Cities are some of the rarest structures in Minecraft. They’re located on the outer islandsff of the End dimension, and the kind of loot they offer to players is exceptional.

However, before they enter and start plundering, they will have to find one of these evasive structures. For this, they will first need to enter the End dimension.

To do that, Minecraft players must find a stronghold and fill in the Eyes of Ender into the end portal situated there. Once in the End, they must fight and beat the Ender Dragon, after which a gateway to the outer islands of the realm will open.

Finding an End City will take time and perseverance. However, when players do find this structure, they’ll need to climb it and loot any chests they can see within. The loot present there includes enchanted iron and diamond armor, tools, and weapons, gold and iron ingots, diamonds, emeralds, horse armor, saddles, and much more.

If players find an End Ship nearb, they’ll have a shot at acquiring the coveted Elytra as well.

