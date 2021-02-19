5 most useless items in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are currently 361 items, so there are surely plenty of items that are not that useful in the game.

From a totem of undying to ink sacs, there are hundreds of different items and blocks in Minecraft, some of them more useful than others.

A few items like armor and pickaxes are among the most useful items in the game, being used almost every time players leave their base. But other items, such as hoes, are not used nearly as much. So what are the items that players do not even bother to collect or craft?

5 extremely useless Minecraft items

#5 - Golden Hoe

Image via Minecraft

Since golden hoes have a bit of use, they are number five on this list. Golden hoes are the worst tool to craft as they waste two gold ingots on a hoe that is less durable than a wooden hoe.

Golden hoes can only be used 32 times before breaking, so it's best to just make a stone hoe when making a farm, which can be used 131 times.

#4 - Clock

Image via Minecraft

Clocks are used to measure time, saying what time of day it is in Minecraft. However, an even better way of judging the time would be for players to just look outside, which is why this list has deemed the clock the fourth most useless item in Minecraft.

While clocks can be used during mining to be able to tell what time it is above ground, no one really needs to know what time it is while in a cave.

#3 - Poisonous Potato

Image via Minecraft

When harvesting potatoes, there is a 2% chance of a poisonous potato dropping. A poisonous potato is a useless item because there is really nothing players can do with it.

A player could eat one, but they could be poisoned for five seconds, so there is no use.

#2 - Sponge

Image via Minecraft

When the Elder Guardian is killed, it drops a wet sponge. Sponges can suck up water, turning the sponge into a wet sponge, and the wet sponge can then be smelted back into a regular sponge.

However, a bucket can do the same thing, and players can keep the water with a bucket, rendering sponges useless.

#1 - Dead Bush

Image via Minecraft

Dead bushes can be used as a decoration or a fuel source. However, there are better options for each of those.

They are quite an ugly decoration and a bad fuel source as they burn so fast they can't even smelt one ore of iron.

