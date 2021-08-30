Top 5 uses of anvils in Minecraft

In Minecraft's long history, players have seen the addition of many blocks. Every update adds new blocks but developers make sure they don't steal the purpose of already existing blocks, like furnaces and anvils.

Anvils are one of the oldest blocks in Minecraft. They have been available in the game since the Indev versions. In the early game, players will find it difficult to make an anvil since it can be pretty costly.

To make one anvil, players need a total of three iron blocks and four iron ingots. Even though it's costly, anvils cannot be used forever. After using it around 25 times, an anvil will break down automatically. Players must ensure they don't waste their anvils during the early game, where iron is hard to get.

Uses of anvils in Minecraft

5) Renaming items

Naming sword (Image via Mojang)

Players can use anvils to rename items in Minecraft. Usually, anvils are used for renaming name tags. However, players can use them to rename any item. Remember, items named differently cannot be stacked with other items even if they are the same type.

Players can rename chests or shulkers to remember what they are used for storing. Renamed items are also used in item sorters and other redstone contraptions.

4 ) Organizational Wizard achievement

There are achievements for almost everything in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. After obtaining shulker boxes, players can get an easy achievement called Organizational Wizard by renaming a shulker box on an anvil.

3) Combining items and repairing them without losing enchantments

Enchanted items can be combined in the crafting menu, but that will only repair durability and delete enchantments. Players can use anvils to combine enchanted without losing enchantments.

For example, suppose a player combines a diamond pickaxe having Efficiency II and Unbreaking III with a diamond pickaxe having Efficiency II and Mending. In that case, they will get a pickaxe with Efficiency III, Mending and Unbreaking III.

Similarly, players can also repair their items on anvils. Elytras can be repaired using phantom membranes in Minecraft. Players can repair their netherite gears by adding a netherite ingot. However, it is better to use Mending to repair things in Minecraft.

2) Damaging players

Anvils are gravity-affected blocks like sand, gravel, concrete powder, etc. Unlike other gravity-affected blocks, anvils do instant damage to an entity it falls on. Players can use anvils to kill mobs or other players in a creative way.

1) Using enchanted books to get multiple enchantments

Enchanted books (Image via Mojang)

Enchanted books are the most common way to enchant items in Minecraft. Players will need to use an anvil for enchanting their gear with enchanted books. Players can apply multiple enchantments on their equipment with an anvil, whereas an enchanting table can only apply enchantment once.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

