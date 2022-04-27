Top 5 uses of Bamboo in Minecraft 1.18 update

Bamboo was added to Minecraft in the 1.14 update. Since then, it has become one of the most versatile items in the game. It's also one of the easiest to farm, given how high it grows and how easy it is to break.

Simply put, Bamboo was a great item to include in the 1.14 update and probably should have been around even longer.

Since it is a versatile item, there are many different ways to use it. Even as it just grows, it functions as a decoration of sorts. Beyond that, the possibilities are endless. Here are the best ways to use it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Best ways to use bamboo in current version of Minecraft

5) Farming

Joe Sparrow @torpordust i made a bamboo farm in minecraft (based on a youtube tutorial, i should add) and it's quite satisfying to watch. i made a bamboo farm in minecraft (based on a youtube tutorial, i should add) and it's quite satisfying to watch. https://t.co/LWaFQazPWH

One of the best things to do with bamboo is to farm it automatically. Making a bamboo farm is pretty simple. Players only need to set up an observer and a piston behind every stalk of bamboo and provide a water source below it. When the observer activates, it will break the bamboo, which falls into the water.

The water can then push the dropped bamboo into a hopper with a chest below it for easy collection. Players need to stay relatively close to the bamboo so it grows, but it can be pretty much AFK.

4) Fuel

One of the unknown uses of bamboo is as a fuel source. It's not a great fuel source, given that one bamboo only smelt one-quarter of an item. Players will need a lot to smelt what they need, but it can be used in a furnace when gamers are in a bind.

Scaffolding, which is crafted from bamboo, is a better fuel source that smelts one-half of an item, comparatively. Either way, these two items can be put to good use in a furnace, blast furnace, or smoker.

3) Breeding pandas

Panda in-game (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft pandas are difficult to breed since they are the only mob that requires extra stipulations. They eat bamboo, but there needs to be eight blocks of bamboo within five blocks of the pandas to breed. It's challenging to do, but it's still a good use of bamboo.

Who doesn't love baby pandas in Minecraft? Bamboo can also speed up the growth of these baby pandas if gamers want them to be full-grown adults sooner than usual.

2) Scaffolding

Minecraft @Minecraft



Learn all about this brilliant bamboo building block:



↣ redsto.ne/scaffolding ↢ Vertically challenged? Not a problem! The scaffolding block lets you build immense skyscrapers, towering lighthouses, or a giant statue of your dog!Learn all about this brilliant bamboo building block: Vertically challenged? Not a problem! The scaffolding block lets you build immense skyscrapers, towering lighthouses, or a giant statue of your dog!Learn all about this brilliant bamboo building block:↣ redsto.ne/scaffolding ↢ https://t.co/xDIaJsVZVz

As mentioned, scaffolding is a far better fuel source than plain bamboo. However, that's not the only good use for the item. It can be used when building to help crafters reach higher places and reduce fall damage.

It's one of the best and safest blocks to use when building and is easy to climb and craft (six bamboo and one string).

1) Sticks

Fletcher on the right (Image via Jira Minecraft)

Sticks are a handy item in Minecraft. Not only are they featured in a ton of crafting recipes, but they are also one of the best trades for villagers (fletchers, to be exact).

Two bamboo pieces will craft one stick, making it very easy for players to get a lot of sticks when collecting bamboo. One tree can grow up to sixteen blocks high, which means it will craft eight sticks. Doing multiple trees at once only increases the amount.

