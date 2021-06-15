Top 5 uses of copper in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update for Java, Bedrock, and Pocket Edition

In Minecraft, copper is one of the newly added items that was introduced to players, along with the release of part one of the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. This update was released to the players on June 8th, 2021, and players are now able to access some new items.

There are multiple different items that were added to the game along with the release of the update. There are new mobs, places to visit, blocks, plants, and many more items that players may see in the Minecraft world.

Copper is one of the new blocks that was added into the game that is also pretty common to find in the world. Players may find copper inside caves and ravines just like iron. Copper can be found most commonly on Y levels 47 and 48.

There are a lot of cool things that players can do in Minecraft using copper. Some of the new items will even require copper to be created. Copper must be mined with a stone pickaxe or higher.

5 uses of Copper in Minecraft

Spyglass

Copper is one of the ingredients that players will need to create a spyglass in Minecraft. The spyglass is basically a telescope or binoculars that players can use to zoom in on further distances in the world.

The spyglass is created using two copper ingots and one amethyst shard.

Copper ingots

Copper ingots can be used as a crafting ingredient for items in Minecraft. As mentioned above, copper ingots can be used to craft a spyglass in the game along with the other ingredient.

Players will get copper ingots by smelting raw copper inside a furnace or blast furnace or by mining the ore using silk touch.

Lighting Rods

Lightning rods need copper to be created in Minecraft. This item is used to divert lightning strikes in the game. Players can craft these rods using three iron ingots.

This Minecraft item can prevent flammable objects from catching fire when being struck by a lightning bolt during a Minecraft thunderstorm.

Oxidizing Copper

Minecraft players will need copper in order to make oxidizing copper. Oxidizing copper is just a different variant of copper that has been exposed to the environment for much too long.

The copper will start to turn to a blue-green color, but it will take several days in order for this to happen.

Copper Blocks

Copper blocks can be used as a decorative material in the game. This item is crafted by placing four iron ingots into the crafting menu. Since the block cannot be further crafted into anything else, it can only be used for decoration.

