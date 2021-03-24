Chickens are one of the iconic mobs in Minecraft. They are passive and friendly mobs in the game.

Chickens have been in Minecraft even before its official release. These cute little mobs are among the smallest mobs in Minecraft. Chickens are easy to breed and are a good source of food. One cooked chicken restores six hunger points. When an adult chicken is killed by a player, it drops 0-2 feathers and one raw chicken or cooked chicken. Players can get more drops by using a looting sword. Chicken also lays eggs at an interval of five to ten minutes. This article focuses on the top five uses of feathers in Minecraft.

Top 5 uses for feathers in Minecraft

#5 - Redstone item Fillers

Image via Minecraft

Chicken farms produce a ridiculous amount of feathers. Players often find themselves confused imagining what to do with the huge pile of feathers. Redstone contraptions such as item sorters and hopper clocks need filler items to properly work. Players can use their extra feathers as Redstone item fillers.

#4 - Book and Quill

Image via Minecraft

Minecraft has its own way to write notes and books. Using a book and quill, players can write books in Minecraft. Players can talk with other players in secrecy using a book.

To craft a book and quill, players need a book, inc sac, and feather. Books and Quills can be placed on lecterns so that other players can read them.

Advertisement

#3 - Trading

Image via Minecraft

Many players may not know that they can turn feathers into emeralds. After reaching the expert level, Fletcher villagers will buy 24 feathers for one emerald. Players can reduce the price up to one feather for one emerald by zombifying and curing them. Feathers can be a good source of emeralds in Minecraft.

#2 - Burst Firework Stars

Image via Minecraft

Fireworks are a beautiful sight both in real life and Minecraft. Players can create fireworks with unique shapes, colors, and effects by adding different types of ingredients. Using feathers, players can create burst firework stars. Just place a feather, gun powder and dye to create a burst firework star. The color of the explosion depends upon the color used.

Advertisement

#1 - Arrows

Image via Minecraft

Arrows are one of the best weapons in Minecraft. Technically, they act as fuel for crossbows and bows. Players can make arrows a flint, stick, and feather. Arrows are best suited for long-range combat. Most professional PVP players prefer using arrows when it comes to hitting opponents far away. Using lingering potions, players can create tipped arrows with status and instant effects like poison, healing, and invisibility.