Top 5 uses for grass in Minecraft

Grass serves mostly as a decoration in Minecraft. It generates either one block high, which is regular grass, or tall grass, which is two blocks high. Grass generates in most biomes, which can cause the color to vary.

Savannas are likely to have tall grass with brown color values, while plains often produce grass with a light green shade. Grass and ferns (a variation) can be collected using shears.

Grass in Minecraft is a dime a dozen but has a few solid uses that contribute towards survival and efficiency in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best uses for grass in Minecraft

#5 - Using ferns, a variation of grass

Ferns, both regular and tall, are variations of grass in Minecraft. They can be used as decoration and make beautiful hanging plants, as well as potted.

Since they're less common in the game, they require more effort to find but are gathered just as easily when using shears.

#4 - Harvesting wheat seeds

When grass is broken, it has a chance of dropping seeds, which can be used to grow wheat to make bread, cake, and cookies. It can also be crafted into a bale of hay. This can be used to trade with villagers, as well as composting.

Moreover, if a player holds wheat in their hand, moohsrooms, cows, goats (arriving in the Caves and Cliffs update), and sheep will follow them. They can also be bred using this crop. Parrots, which are debatably the best pet in the game, can be tamed using wheat seeds.

#3 - A factor of a beautiful lawn

Having grass planted around a house in Minecraft can pull the whole look together.

A lush, healthy-looking landscape can inspire a Minecraft player to make the most out of the game and personalize their environment.

Not only can grass be used to make a lawn appear as if it's thriving, but it can serve as a path border, an accessory in a flower box, and as a crop on its own.

#2 - Potting a fern

Minecraft house plants, such as tulips and roses, are a great way to brighten up the space and give it a gentle touch. Ferns are the same, serving as subtle but welcoming potted plants that add to the atmosphere of many homes and bases.

To pot ferns, a player must collect them using shears and craft a flower pot. They must then place the pot where they desire, followed by the fern.

#1 - Composting

Composting recycles crops/plants and food by turning them into bone meal. This can serve as an excellent aid in growing slower crops or adding lush flora to the landscape. Either way, this is a wonderful way to put uneaten food and spare vegetation to use. This prevents wasteful habits in the game.

Grass can be used to raise the composting level by 1 at a chance of 30% and 50% with tall grass. With the abundance of grass in the game (of course, depending on the biome), a lot of bone meal can be generated in a short amount of time, making this a great use for grass in Minecraft.