Hay bales are useful blocks in Minecraft, in terms of fodder, breeding and much more. Whenever players explore a village, they may find them near a stable. Hay bales might not be used by all players, but it certainly has its uses.

Hay bales can be found in villages as they naturally generate there. However, they can also be crafted by combining nine wheat. Players also craft wheat back into hay bale blocks to compress them and save inventory space. Other than fodder, which is its primary use, they have other uses as well. Here are the top 5 uses of hay bales in Minecraft.

5 best uses of hay bales in Minecraft

5) Increase smoke in campfires

Increase smoke with hay bales (Image via Minecraft)

With a hay bale block, players can increase the height of the campfire's smoke. Without them, the smoke reaches up to 10 blocks, but with hay bales it can reach 25 blocks. Players need to place the block below the campfire to make it work.

4) Prevent fall damage

Players can also try MLG with hay bale (Image via Minecraft)

Although the block acts as an opaque block, it can save players from taking fall damage if they fall onto the block. As players fall on the block, it can slow them down and save them from falling. This only works when players are falling, if a player simply stands on the block, they won't sink in it.

3) Decoration

Can be used to decorate stables and ranches (Image via Minecraft)

Many players don't realize this, but if they are making a horse stable or a cattle ranch, they can place these blocks in it to enhance the overall environment of the place. It can also be used as a decorative block in many other builds.

2) Breeding and feeding animals

Can be used to breed Llamas, horses donkeys and mules (Image via Mojang)

These blocks can essentially be used to feed horses, Llamas and donkeys. It can increase the health of these mobs by 10 hearts. Breeding is another great use for these blocks. Llamas, horses, donkeys and mules can breed with the help of these blocks.

1) Food for players

Hay bale turns into wheat which then turns into bread (Image via Mojang)

Although players can't directly eat these blocks, they can eventually be crafted into bread loaves. One hay bale block can be turned into 9 wheat, which can be finally turned into three bread loaves. Players can keep stacks of these blocks and make loads of bread.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi