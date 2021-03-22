Top 5 uses of honey in Minecraft

Honey was added to Minecraft in the Buzzy Bees update. This update was focused on bees and items related to them.

Bees in Minecraft have similar characteristics to real-life bees. They live together inside beehives and bee nests. Also, bees store honey inside their hives or nests.

Players can harvest honey using either shears or bottles. It is essential to keep in mind that there is no way to obtain honey as an item in Minecraft. Other types of honey items and blocks can be crafted or obtained in the game.

There are four types of honey items in Minecraft: honey bottle, honey block, honeycomb, and honeycomb block. Here are the five best uses of honey in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best uses of honey in Minecraft

#5 - Sugar

Image via Minecraft

Honey bottles are an efficient source of sugar in Minecraft. One honey bottle gives three pieces of sugar.

Sugar is used for brewing mundane potions, potions of swiftness and weakness. It is also used to make cake and pumpkin pie in the game.

#4 - Decoration

Image via Minecraft

Players can make honeycomb blocks using four honeycombs. Honeycomb blocks have a unique bright yellow strip texture, and they fit well in buildings, paths, and other places.

When a player walks over the honeycomb block, they will hear a squishy sound. Also, a note block placed upon the honeycomb block will produce flute sounds.

#3 - Redstone contraptions

The introduction of the honey block was an innovation in redstone. Like slime blocks, honey blocks are sticky. They are used to make large redstone contraptions, such as TNT dupers and World Eaters.

The best thing about the honey block is that it does not stick to slime blocks. Due to this, players can pull specific blocks using slime and honey blocks. Also, honey blocks are transparent, so the redstone signal does not pass through.

#2 - Sliding on honey

Image via Minecraft

All entities can slowly slide down on honey blocks. Players can press against the honey block and fall at a slow speed without taking any damage.

Using honey blocks, players can create cool slides on their bases. One way to use them is in a boat racing course to create a wall for sliding.

Players can also use a honey block for MLG instead of a water bucket. Honey blocks also reduce the walking speed and jumping height, which is great for pranking players in Minecraft.

#1 - Food source

Honey bottles serve as an excellent food source. Not only does it recover hunger, but it also removes any poison effect status on the player.

Players can get honey bottles by clicking on a dripping beehive or bee nest with empty bottles. Consuming one honey bottle recovers six hunger points, which is one of the highest in Minecraft.

Farming honey bottles in Minecraft is easy and can be done using an observer, dispenser, bee nest, bees, hopper, chests, and some redstone dust. Players can build a simple honey farm, as shown in the video above, where YouTuber ilmango produces honey bottles and honeycomb automatically.