Top 5 uses of redstone items in Minecraft for beginners

Redstone is one of the most complex things in Minecraft. Even after creating several builds, players are flabbergasted when they see some of the crazy contraptions built by the community.

Pistons, comparators, repeaters and observers are a few of the most commonly used redstone items. The main ingredient for crafting them is redstone dust, which can be obtained by mining redstone ores.

Top things that can be created using redstone items in Minecraft

5) Automatic armor equiper

An armor equipper is a straightforward contraption that armor dispensers inside. It can be made easily using dispensers, a button, and redstone dust.

4) Automatic trash can

This can be very useful to get rid of extra blocks or useless items that players do not want to store. Players can use automatic trash cans by placing these items in the trash can's chest. It then throws the items in lava.

3) Hidden entrance

To protect their loot from thieves on multiplayer servers, players can hide their base and create a secret entrance only they know about. This can be done using sticky pistons, redstone dust and redstone repeaters.

2) Piston doors

These are some of the most famous redstone contraptions in Minecraft made using pistons, repeaters and redstone dust. They are designed to open when the player steps on a pressure plate or uses a lever or button. They can be designed to close on their own or close only when the player wants them to.

1) Automatic farms

Farms are essential in Minecraft. They provide food and other useful items to players. It is always worth creating an automatic farm that provides good food items, because players need to eat from time to time in the game.

One of the best automatic farms to create in Minecraft is a cooked chicken farm that uses observers. They are easy to create and yield a good amount of cooked chicken.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: Top 5 easiest automatic farms for resources in Minecraft 1.17 update

Edited by Gautham Balaji