Minecraft has a variety of items and blocks available for decoration and utility. Over its long history, Minecraft has received several updates featuring new items, blocks, mobs, and gameplay.

Minecraft Village and Pillage added many new villager workstations, such as fletcher and smithing table. But in this update, they had no functionality. After the 1.16 Update, players can use a smithing table to make netherite tools.

Players can craft a smithing table using two iron ingots and four planks of any type. A smithing table also generates naturally inside a toolsmith's house in villages. This article informs players about various uses of the smithing table in Minecraft.

Top 5 Uses of Smithing Table in Minecraft

#5 - Fuel

Some players may not know that they can use smithing tables as fuel in furnaces. It is not the best choice, but players can use it for smelting or cooking some items in times of need. A smithing table can smelt 1.5 items per block in Minecraft.

#4 - Note Block

Note blocks are a wonderful thing for every player who loves music. Using note blocks, players can create their own music in Minecraft. It can create various types of musical instrument sounds, such as drums, harp, xylophones, and more.

The type of instrument depends on the block below the note block. Players can use a smithing table to create "drum" sounds in Minecraft. It's a must-have tune for some cool Minecraft beats.

#3 - Decoration

The Smithing table has a unique texture suited to building a custom weaponsmith workshop or forge in Minecraft. There are various tools like hammers hanging from its sides. It also has a dark gray texture on top, making it a good choice for flooring.

#2 - Upgrading diamond gear to netherite

Before the nether update, the smithing table had no functionality for players. Players can now use it to upgrade their diamond gear to netherite. Players can use one netherite ingot to upgrade any diamond tool/weapon/armor to netherite.

Netherite items have higher durability than diamonds and are resistant to lava. Upgrading a tool on a smithing table also maintains enchantment and costs no experience.

#1 - Toolsmith

Players can turn an unemployed villager into a toolsmith by placing a smithing table near him. Toolsmiths are among the best villager traders in Minecraft. Players can buy an enchanted diamond pickaxe and ax for emeralds from a master-level toolsmith.