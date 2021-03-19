Top 5 uses of Netherite in Minecraft as of 2021

After 2020's Nether Update, Netherite became the rarest mineral in the game. Currently, it is one of the most valuable resources in Minecraft.

This mineral can be used to upgrade diamond gear to its next level. Finding diamonds is a whole lot easier than ancient debris. To craft one Netherite ingot, players need four ancient debris.

Ancient debris can generate at any height level but is usually found between Y level 11 and 16. After mining four ancient debris, players must smelt them into Netherite scraps. It takes four Netherite scraps and four gold ingots to make one Netherite ingot.

Netherite is sought-after by players for its fire and lava-resistant nature. Unlike other items, Netherite tools, weapons, and armor don't get burned. Players can explore the Nether realm without the fear of losing their valuable gear.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the article's writer.

5 best uses of Netherite in Minecraft

#5 - Beacons

Image via Minecraft

Players can use Netherite ingots to activate a beacon. But using this rare resource for the beacon is wasteful since there are better and cheaper alternatives like gold and iron.

Advertisement

Using Netherite on a beacon is the best way to show off in front of friends and faction members.

#4 - Lodestone

Image via Minecraft

When a player clicks with a compass on a lodestone, it starts pointing towards the block. Lodestone works in all three dimensions: Overworld, Nether Realm, and End Realm.

This block is perfect for players who don't use coordinates or cannot remember them. Lodestone block is crafted using eight chiseled stone blocks and one Netherite ingot. It is also found inside chests in bastion remnants.

#3 - Serious Dedication Achievement

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

This one is for the achievement hunters. To get the Serious Dedication Achievement, players must upgrade a diamond hoe to a Netherite hoe and then "reevaluate their life choices."

Players can also complete this achievement by taking their friend's Netherite hoe. Also, regular players should avoid this achievement unless they have extra ingots to spend in Minecraft.

#2 - Repairing Netherite armor, tools and weapons

Image via Minecraft

Many players aren't aware that Netherite ingot is a repair item for Netherite tier items. Using anvils, players can repair any Netherite gear using one Netherite ingot.

Players rarely choose to repair items this way. When it comes to repairing durability, mending is always the better option.

#1 - Upgrading diamond armor, tools, and weapons

Image via Minecraft

The best way to use Netherite in Minecraft is to upgrade old diamond gears. Upgrading one diamond item takes only one Netherite ingot.

A smithing table is required to upgrade a diamond tier item in Minecraft. To craft a smithing table, players need two iron ingots and four planks.

Upgrading an item using a smithing table keeps all the previous enchantments intact. And it has better durability than diamond gear. Netherite armor also has +1 Armor Toughness, and +1 Knockback Resistance compared to diamond armor in Minecraft.