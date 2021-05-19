Top 5 uses of walls in Minecraft

Hidden among the features of the Pretty Scary Update, Mojang added walls to Minecraft. The cobblestone wall and its mossy variant were the first wall blocks in Minecraft.

After years of updates, there are over 20 types of walls in Minecraft, including the new variants coming in the Caves and Cliffs Update. To craft walls, players need either a crafting table or stonecutter.

Players can create walls using cobblestone, mossy cobblestone, stone brick, mossy stone brick, andesite, diorite, granite, prismarine, brick, sandstone, red sandstone, nether brick, red nether bricks, and variants of blackstone and deepslate.

Some of the best ways walls are used in Minecraft

#5 - Protecting villages

Villagers are one of the most fragile mobs in Minecraft. With a few hits from zombies, a villager can turn into zombified villager or die. Players can use walls to protect villages from hostile creatures like zombies and pillagers.

For mobs and players, walls have a height of one and a half blocks. Due to this, they cannot jump over walls. Surround a village with walls to protect villagers from dangers. Similarly, it can also protect a player's base from hostile mobs.

#4 - Redstone

Walls are used in TNT dupers for duplicating activated TNTs. Due to a glitch, players can create infinite TNTs using slime blocks, pistons, sticky pistons, observers, a dead coral fan, and a TNT. Players often use dupers to clear considerable chunks of the area to make efficient farms.

#3 - Note blocks

Note Blocks (Image via Minecraft.net)

Note blocks allow players to produce musical tones in Minecraft. Using note blocks, players can create musical notes from 16 different types of unique instruments, including harps, xylophones, guitars, and more.

A note block placed above any wall will produce a "bass drum" sound. Players can use them to create some chill beats in Minecraft.

#2 - Street lights

Players can use walls to create the top and base parts of street lights. Cobblestone, stone brick, and brick walls are popularly used for street light design due to their texture. Players can hang lanterns from the wall or place them on top as well.

#1 - Decorations

Different walls (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Many players use walls as decoration in their Minecraft world. Walls can attach to almost all blocks in the game. Players have often used it to add depth to their builds by adding walls to the sides and corners.

Keep in mind that walls cannot be attached to fences. A wall next to a fence will seem disconnected.

