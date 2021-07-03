Some Minecraft players may know that it is not hard to accidentally die in the game. There are several entities that can cause players to die, which can be frustrating because players lose all of their valuable loot.

When players die in Minecraft, they will respawn at their spawn, which is the last place they slept. Players will not respawn at the original spawn point, or the base that they made if that is not where they last slept.

Players can drown in lava, be killed by hostile mobs, take fall damage, get killed by other players, drowning, and other common ways.

Sometimes, players die in pretty bizarre ways. There have been multiple occasions where players can get killed by a mob and just be able to laugh it off.

In this article, players will learn about the top 5 ways to die in Minecraft!

5 ways to die in Minecraft

5) Invisible Creeper

Believe it or not, it is possible for a player to be killed by an invisible creeper in Minecraft. This is one of the craziest ways to get killed in the game because the player will have no clue where it is coming from.

To do this, one player will need to place an invisibility potion on a creeper. Players will just need to throw the potion at the mob. The mob will then become invisible, and the other player will not see it walking towards them.

4) Falling into the Void

(Image via Reddit)

When reaching the end in Minecraft, players will be surrounded by end cities just across the void. The void is basically a space of nothingness. If players fall in it, they will automatically die.

Typically, when going to end cities, players either teleport using ender pearls or fly to them using elytras. Sometimes if the player taps the elytra one too many times, they can end up in the void.

3) Getting pushed off a cliff by a goat

(Image via PcGamesN)

One of the new mobs that was added to the game during the 1.17 update was goats. These mobs are found at the top of mountains in the game, and sometimes on the peak of cliffs. If the goats feel threatened, they will start attacking the player. These mobs attack by ramming into the player, head first at full force.

If the player is at the tip of a mountain, and gets rammed by the goat, they can fall off the mountain and die due to fall damage.

2) Buried by Gravel

(Image via Minecraft)

Gravel is the annoying thing players see underground when mining straight up. Sometimes, when players forget where the entrance of the cave is, they will mine straight up to get back onto ground level.

Gravel can fall on the player, causing them to be buried in it and start taking damage. If the player is under it for too long, they will die.

1) Turning off Creative while flying

(Image via howtogeek)

In creative mode, players can fly around and navigate around the map more easily. Creative is basically the cheat mode of Minecraft. Players can spawn blocks and mobs in this mode, and players will not have to mine for anything or take damage.

Sometimes players can be in the air and forget that they are when opening the options menu. If the player switches back to Minecraft survival, the player will fall and lose all of their items due to fall damage.

Edited by Gautham Balaji