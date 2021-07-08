Top 5 ways to get rid of water in Minecraft

Minecraft is a beautiful sandbox game that allows its players to explore and build whatever they desire within its infinite world, filled with numerous blocks.

Some of the game mechanics of Minecraft are very realistic and imitate life-like physics, like how gravity affects water. Gravity affects some mobs differently, but water mechanics are the same for almost every entity and block.

The most common problem while making underwater builds or structures with water as a part of them is when it gets logged in unwanted places. This article covers how players can dispose of water in Minecraft.

Ways to get rid of water in Minecraft

1) Replacing water source

Water flowing from a single source block (Image via Minecraft)

Water will always start spreading in various directions from a source block of water. This source block of water can often be located very easily, and to stop the water from spreading, players can use a solid block to replace the water source by placing the block on it.

2) Using an empty bucket

An empty bucket (Image via Minecraft)

A bucket can be crafted from three iron ingots by placing them in a V shape in a crafting table. To remove water using an empty bucket, players need to locate the water source and then right-click on it while holding the bucket in their hand.

3) Using a sponge

Wet sponge in the game (Image via Minecraft)

A sponge is a block that only generates in sponge rooms of ocean monuments. A sponge can absorb water in a seven-block radius of itself and immediately becomes a wet sponge. Smelting a wet sponge in a furnace will revert it to a dry sponge.

4) Using sand or gravel

Sand in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike most blocks in Minecraft, sand and gravel are affected by gravity and will start falling if the block under them is removed. This feature can be used to remove waterlogged in a deep area.

While holding sand, players can spam the right-click button until the hole or a deep area is filled with sand. Then they can easily remove the sand using a shovel.

5) Using lava

Image via Minecraft

When lava touches a water block, it turns it into stone, and if it comes in contact with a source of water, then the water source becomes obsidian. This method may not seem practical, but it will be helpful for players looking to remove water and mine some stone.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen