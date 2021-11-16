Top 5 useless items to recycle in Minecraft

While playing Minecraft, players tend to collect a lot of items in their inventory with each providing a different degree of value. The almost-endless world of Minecraft offers hundreds of unique items, including tools, blocks, armors, and so on.

Out of these, players will find many items that are seemingly of no use to them, or they seem worthless overall. These items can be recycled and turned into useful resources in the right hands.

Here's a look at five ways to recycle some of the most useless items in Minecraft without throwing them away.

How to make profit from useless items in Minecraft

5) Mushroom blocks

Mushroom block (Image via Minecraft)

Huge mushrooms are a unique type of vegetation often found in swamps and dark forests. They are also found in extremely rare mushroom fields. By breaking huge mushrooms with the Silk Touch enchantment, players can get mushroom blocks.

Mushroom blocks are usually used for building, but players may not know about their hidden use. Mushroom blocks can be used as fuel in furnaces. Players can get around 20 blocks by mining one huge mushroom.

4) Chainmail armor

Chainmail armor (Image via Minecraft)

Chainmail armor is an uncraftable armor that can only be obtained by trading or killing mobs. Due to this, some players may expect chainmail armor to have unique properties. Sadly, chainmail armor is pretty useless as its defensive points are less than iron armor.

If players have lots of chainmail armor, they can use them for decoration. Another way to make them helpful would be smelting them in a furnace. Like iron gear, chainmail armor also produces iron nuggets when smelted.

3) Gold armor, tools, and weapons

Like chainmail armor, golden materials are also considered pretty much useless. Players can use gold armor to protect themselves from piglins and not much else. Gold tools and weapons also get defeated by iron tier items.

Players with gold farms will always experience an overflow in the number of gold swords and armor. All those items have low durability points, rendering them useless. Players can turn them into gold nuggets by smelting them in furnaces.

2) Minecart with furnaces

Minecart with furnace (Image via Minecraft)

Minecrafters often underestimate minecarts with furnaces. However, it is helpful, just like regular minecarts and minecarts with chests. Players can use furnaces to push villagers who are in minecarts. This way, powered minecarts are not needed for transportation.

1) Rotten flesh

Rotten flesh (Image via Minecraft)

Rotten flesh is one of the few items that debuffs the play. While it may look worthless, rotten flesh has various uses. Players can use zombie flesh as food for wolves or trade them with villagers for emeralds.

In Minecraft, many items may look useless, but players can also turn them into something useful with their creativity.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

