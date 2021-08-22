Top 5 weakest blocks in Minecraft

In the world of Minecraft, players can discover a variety of blocks with different uses, colors, and textures. Some are meant for utility, like crafting tables or chests, while others are for buildings and decoration like concrete or bricks.

In Minecraft, every block takes a certain amount of time to mine. Depending on the tool used, enchantments, and effects, mining time for a block can range from a few milliseconds to minutes.

This article dives into some of the weakest blocks players can find in Minecraft. The list is based upon the block's mining duration and mainly includes blocks that can be instantly mined.

These are some of Minecraft's weakest

5) Moss block

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update didn't add cave biomes, but developers made sure to give players some new blocks to use. Moss blocks were added in the 1.17 update.

Moss blocks can be found inside chests in shipwrecks. Players can mine moss block in just 0.1 milliseconds.

4) Azalea

Azalea blocks(Image via Minecraft)

Azalea is another of the newest additions to Minecraft. In version 1.17, players can get azalea by using bonemeal on moss blocks. In the upcoming 1.18 update, players will find azalea naturally generating in lush caves.

Azalea can be instantly mined without requiring any tool. Using azalea, players can grow azalea trees and get beautiful flowering azalea leaves.

3) TNT

TNT block (Image via Minecraft)

TNT can be one of the most dangerous blocks if not handled carefully. In its block state, TNT can be instantly mined with or without tools. However, once activated, players cannot break TNT using any tool.

Players won't find TNTs naturally generating anywhere else in Minecraft except for desert pyramids and woodland mansions.

2) Scaffolding

Scaffolding (Image via Mojang)

Scaffolding is one of the most used blocks by Minecraft builders. Using scaffolding, players can reach unreachable heights while building. Climbing up by towering can be slow and inefficient at times.

Using scaffolding, players can easily climb up, and after doing the work, they can break all scaffoldings with just a tap.

1) Slime blocks

Slime blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Slime blocks are among the favorite blocks of all Redstone engineers. Slime blocks can stick to almost all blocks in Minecraft. By pushing slime blocks, players can also move the blocks attached to slime.

Along with many other Redstone blocks, slime blocks are instantly mineable so that players can focus on building Redstone contraptions rather than spending time mining them.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and only reflects the opinion of the article's writer.

