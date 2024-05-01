June 2024 should be a big month for Minecraft, as it's the presumptive release month for the upcoming Tricky Trials update. New mobs, structures, and blocks abound, as well as reworked game mechanics and much more. After months of waiting, players are about to get a sizable infusion of new content to enjoy for the foreseeable future.

While Minecraft's 1.21 Tricky Trials update has a sizable collection of new content and features to enjoy, players may be excited for some additions more than others. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the most exciting things to look forward to for Mojang's sandbox game in June 2024.

7 of the most exciting things in Minecraft to look forward to in June 2024

7) New copper and tuff blocks

New copper and tuff blocks give Minecraft fans even more building possibilities (Image via Mojang)

Copper and tuff blocks have languished in relative obscurity for quite some time in Minecraft, but the Tricky Trials update is introducing several new copper and tuff block variants for players to build with. Many of them can be found in trial chamber structures but can also be crafted. The new blocks even include copper doors, trapdoors, and copper bulbs that can be used as a light source.

Hopefully, this means players will be more willing to use copper and tuff blocks going forward, even when compared to the many other popular building blocks in the game.

6) New mobs to face - The breeze and the bogged

Two new foes await Minecraft players in the Tricky Trials update (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's Tricky Trials update continues to expand the ever-growing roster of hostile mobs, bringing two new creatures to the game in June 2024. Exploring trial chambers can result in players encountering the breeze, a super-agile mob that can fire wind-based projectiles known as wind charges, which can cause a substantial amount of knockback.

There is also the bogged, a creature capable of spawning in swamps as well as from trial spawners found in trial chambers. While they're similar to skeletons, they fire poison arrows and can be sheared where they will drop mushrooms, making them a compelling new enemy with potential farming applications.

These two new foes should force players to develop new battle strategies, and fans will likely come up with ways to farm both of these mobs for their drops including the breeze's breeze rods.

5) Reworked Bad Omen and Ominous Events

An Ominous Trial emerges in Minecraft's Tricky Trials update (Image via Mojang)

The Bad Omen effect in Minecraft is often associated with triggering pillager raids in villages. While it will still do this in the Tricky Trials update, Bad Omen is getting a new look and mechanics. It is now activated by consuming an ominous bottle found from trial chambers or pillager captains outside of raids, and it can trigger one of two Ominous Events.

One Ominous Event is the Raid Event, which operates similarly to how original pillager raids were conducted. However, Bad Omen can now also cause Trial Omens in trial chambers, increasing the difficulty of the mobs faced in the chamber but improving the rewards by providing access to ominous spawners and ominous vaults.

4) New armor trim/pottery sherd/banner patterns

Additional customization is arriving with Minecraft's Tricky Trials update (Image via Mojang)

Armor trims proved to be a huge hit in the Trails & Tales update. The Tricky Trials update is bringing even more trims for players to enjoy by looting trial chambers for the new bolt and flow trim patterns. Not to be outdone, two new pottery sherds have been introduced with patterns called flow, guster, and scrape. Even banners got two new patterns in the form of the flow and guster variants.

With these new customization options, players should be able to bring even more personality to their worlds, and their own characters as well!

3) The crafter block

The crafter block finally brings auto-crafting to vanilla Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While many of the Tricky Trials update's features are currently available to test in Minecraft snapshots and previews, they should be making their grand debut in the stable release of the game in June 2024. After years of player requests to introduce automatic crafting to the vanilla game, players are finally getting their wish to a degree with the arrival of the crafter block.

When supplied with a redstone signal, the crafter will take any materials stored in it and create a block or item based on the crafting recipe slots determined by the player. This finally introduces the ability to automatically craft items and blocks while players are busy with other tasks.

2) The mace

The mace is Minecraft's first unique melee weapon in quite some time (Image via Mojang)

It's been quite some time since Minecraft got a unique new melee weapon, at least since the trident was released in Update Aquatic. This is changing in Tricky Trials with the arrival of the mace, a powerful weapon crafted by combining a heavy core and a breeze rod. Though this weapon doesn't do much while players are on the ground, things change in a big way if a player is actively falling.

As players gain fall distance, the mace gains damage output for its special smash attack. If players fall from a high enough distance, they can even one-shot the Warden. Even better, the mace is compatible with multiple existing enchantments and has a few of its own worth using.

1) Trial chambers

Trial chambers are the namesake of Minecraft's Tricky Trial update (Image via Mojang)

Generating underground in a procedurally generated fashion, trial chambers are one of the most exciting prospects in Minecraft's Tricky Trials update. Complete with trial spawners that create enemies to battle and offer trial keys for players to unlock loot vaults, these mid-game challenge structures can be thrilling and rewarding, especially because their layouts change each time they generate.

The vaults, in particular, are an excellent addition, as each player in a game world can loot them without their inventories depleting. The challenge also increases based on how many players are in the chambers, so these new structures can be combat-heavy fun both solo and in multiplayer.