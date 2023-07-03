Top 7 illegal blocks to obtain in Minecraft survival

In the regular survival mode of Minecraft, players can obtain all kinds of blocks to build structures, craft items, smelt, and do other activities with them. However, there are a few unobtainable blocks. Either they cannot be mined, or they are simply destroyed, even after mining with silk. Apart from that, some are not visible in the regular world and can only be obtained via commands.

Of course, those who play hardcore or regular survival modes consider having these blocks illegal since they can drastically affect the gameplay and give players some powers, or they are simply not supposed to be in a survival world. Here is a list of some of these blocks

Note: There are many other illegal or unobtainable blocks in Minecraft. This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The top 7 blocks that should be obtainable in Minecraft survival

7) Reinforced deepslate

Reinforced deepslate blocks cannot be obtained despite being mineable in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When the new Ancient City structure was introduced in the game, many were curious to see a new block at the heart of the structure, which made a spooky Warden statue.

This block was reinforced and declared unobtainable, despite being mineable. Hence, if a player has this block in survival mode, there is a high chance that they used creative mode to obtain it.

6) End portal frame block

The end portal frame block cannot be mined and hence obtained in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Like bedrock, the end portal frames cannot be obtained in survival mode, no matter what players do. These blocks are found only in strongholds and can accommodate the eyes of the ender to activate the end portal. The only way to obtain them is by going into creative mode.

5) Bedrock

Bedrock blocks cannot be mined or obtained in Minecraft survival (Image via Mojang)

Since the bedrock block has been in the game since the beginning, it is one of the most famous blocks. It is found at the bottom of the Overworld and sandwiches the Nether Realm. Almost every player knows this block cannot be mined or obtained in survival mode. The only way to obtain it is through creative mode inventory.

4) Spawner

Spawner blocks can break easily but cannot be obtained in Minecraft survival (Image via Mojang)

Spawner blocks are found in several areas like dungeons, mineshafts, woodland mansions, etc. They are capable of spawning any mob whose egg is present inside it. Though players can quickly break it with a pickaxe, there is no way to obtain it in survival mode. However, they can be indirectly used for mob farming.

3) Command block

The command block is only obtainable through commands in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The command block is an extremely useful tool in the game that can execute complex commands fed into it. However, it is by no means a block to survival mode. It is not even present in the creative mode inventory. The only way to obtain it is through the command itself.

2) Light

The light block is an invisible light-emitting block that is responsible for all lights in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The light block is an invisible and unobtainable block in survival mode. It is not even present in creative mode and needs commands to spawn in a world. Depending on the level of light you set, it can emit anywhere between zero and 15 light levels.

Once placed, players can move through it as it is not a physical block. They are usually used by mapmakers who want to add an invisible light source to an area.

1) Barrier

Barrier is an invisible block that can block any entity in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Barriers are another invisible but physical block that can block entities if they try to move through them. This, too, can only be obtained through commands. They are only visible when players have the barrier block in hand. Map makers also use them to stop players from entering areas they don't want them to.

