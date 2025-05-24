"Trick shot is crazy": A hilarious Minecraft Bedrock clip shows a skeleton nailing a 360-degree shot 

The world of Minecraft might look peaceful during the day, but the story is completely different when the sun goes down. Hostile mobs such as zombies, skeletons, and even spiders are on the prowl to find players. However, sometimes, these mobs can have a few tricks up their sleeves.

Ad

Minecraft player u/Stunning_Lettuce_579 made a post on the game's subreddit showing how a skeleton spun around before shooting the player with an arrow. Since most of the time, these hostile mobs do not engage in theatrics, seeing the skeleton behave this way was quite interesting.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post and pointing out the uniqueness of this behavior, u/AcademicAcolyte commented:

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

"Trick shot is crazy."

u/freakydeakster added that things are even worse when the skeleton charges up the shot for someone else and then shoots the player instead without any loading time.

Comment byu/Stunning_Lettuce_579 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/Stunning_Lettuce_579 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/Darknadowawstaken added that it is an unfortunate case when the skeleton is fighting another skeleton and then when the player tries to sneak past it, it just shoots them instead.

u/TankWeeb mentioned that this happened to them many times on Minecraft Java Edition. However, they never died because of the skeleton as they always carry a shield as quickly as they can because of the skeleton's anxiety.

Redditors react to the skeleton video (Image via Reddit)

u/Jacktheforkie added that they always carry a sword with 83 damage. Just to make sure that those pesky skeletons don’t cause any issues. The user also added that even the wither cannot stand a chance against that sword.

Ad

u/TankWeeb replied that they use a mod pack that adds guns to the game. So the user just brings out their heavy rifle whenever they encounter these hostile mobs unless they are close enough for a melee attack.

The hostile mobs of Minecraft

The creaking mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The world of Minecraft is filled with many hostile mobs that may be pesky and problematic for the players but they also present the element of challenge in the game. From the annoying creeper that likes to blow things out of proportion to the scary creaking that just stares at the player, combat is a big part of the game and these mobs help in making the game more fun.

However, Mojang Studios must work a little and put more effort into adding creative mobs that force the players to use their weapons in creative ways. The addition of the breeze last year was a great move from the developers. Hopefully, the upcoming updates will bring something exciting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!