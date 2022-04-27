How to make a vindicator farm with a spawner in Minecraft

Minecraft is mainly a resource management game, among the many other genres it occupies. Part of conquering it is using farms to automate the generation of valuable items.

One of the most helpful ways to get items in the early part of the game is by taking advantage of dungeon spawners for mob farms, especially skeleton spawners, resulting in infinite arrows, bones, and enchanted bows.

Using Minecraft vindicator to make spawner farm

1) Finding spawner

A zombie spawner (Image via Minecraft)

This is the hardest part of this process, as it is a total matter of RNG whether players will find a dungeon. The best way to find them is to keep an ear out while mining for mob noises.

Occasionally, when mining near a spawner, users can hear an abundance of the same mob’s noises, like several zombies in a confined area or a bunch of skeleton rattling sounds. While this can be just a typical cave, it often signifies a dungeon.

The only way to potentially guarantee a spawner is by finding a mineshaft, as the structure has webbed portions guaranteed to have cave spider spawners.

2) Preparing spawner

Vindicators can only be found in woodland mansions or as part of raids, making them quite hard to come by most of the time.

Once gamers have found a vindicator, they can keep them from despawning by using an anvil and a nametag. Vindicators named Johnny will attack any other mob in Minecraft besides other illagers, which is the key to using them in a mob trap. Otherwise, they would not target the mobs spawned from the spawner, only wanting to chase players.

Once the vindicator has been prepared so they will not despawn, they can be led to the farm. Users can do this by using a boat, minecart, or just having the vindicator chase them.

They can then get the vindicator to the kill box of the farm before boxing them in and collecting the loot.

