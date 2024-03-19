Vampirism mod for Minecraft: All you need to know

The Vampirism mod for Minecraft is drawing much attention by offering a refreshingly new gameplay mode for Minecraft players. This modification enhances the game's thrill and danger of the player vs. player mode by changing its theme. Available solely on the Forge mod launcher, this modpack does not support Fabric mod launcher; thus, you must get Forge to install this mod.

Now, what is the Vampirism mod in Minecraft? Here’s everything you need to know.

Vampirism mod for Minecraft

The vampire castle build (Image via Modrinth)

Created by developers Maxanier and Cheaterpaul, the Vampirism mod has been downloaded over 150 thousand times, making it one of the most popular mods in Modrinth.

This is one of the weirdest mods in Minecraft. It offers players the option to choose between two sides; you can become a powerful vampire by getting bitten by another vampire or injecting vampire blood into your system. Once you have undergone this transformation, you will obtain a condition known as 'Sanguinare Vampiris,' which translates to 'to bleed vampires' in Italian.

Becoming a vampire has its perks. You don't need to look for food or grow them; instead, you can find villagers and animals to consume their blood. You can either consume part of their blood and wait for their blood levels to go up or get all of it, which will result in the animal or villager dying.

What makes the Vampirism mod for Minecraft so popular is the thoughtful planning that went into creating it. Not only does it allow you to drink blood and survive, but it also enables you to perform rituals to gain more skills. These skills include super abilities like night vision, transforming into a bat, teleportation, and much more.

All the abilities of the Vampire in the mod (Image via Modrinth)

That said, being a vampire has its downsides too. Firstly, vampires cannot be exposed to sunlight, meaning you will have to sleep the night in your coffin that can be crafted. But a graver threat to vampires is vampire hunters.

You can also turn into a vampire hunter, which adds this mod's player vs. player aspect. As a vampire hunter, you can craft powerful weapons such as the crossbow and hunt for vampires.

Collect items, learn new skills, and try to defeat stronger vampires. It depends on your skills and planning to kill the evil vampires and protect the innocent villagers.

The Vampirism mod for Minecraft can be customized. You can change multiple mod settings or even deactivate some to personalize the mod to your liking. It also comes with other add-ons; you can use a Werewolves add-on, Godly Vampirism, and an umbrella to make the vampires immune to sunlight.