Warden might get added to Minecraft Bedrock Edition soon

Recently, Mojang released the biggest update in Minecraft's history. Rushing such a massive update would have been devastating, as a result, developers were forced to split Caves and Cliffs update to maintain game quality.

Most technically difficult features such as the new cave and mountain generation were released in Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. Even after the delay, some features failed to arrive with the Minecraft 1.18 update.

One such feature is deep dark caves. All features related to deep dark caves, such as sculk blocks, warden, etc., will be coming with Minecraft 1.19 update. Developers have already started working on the warden, and Bedrock players may soon receive a beta featuring it.

Minecraft developers are working on bringing the Warden to life in BE

After releasing Caves and Cliffs Part 2, Mojang will be releasing The Wild Update in 2022. Minecraft 1.19 update will improve various Overworld biomes like swamps and add the anticipated deep dark caves with all of its features.

As for the 1.19 development, Minecraft Bedrock Edition is ahead of the Java Edition. Four sculk blocks, i.e., sculk catalyst, sculk shrieker, sculk vein, and sculk are already available as experimental features in Minecraft Bedrock. The developers are now working on adding the warden.

kingbdogz @kingbdogz Sculk Shrieker and Warden in Bedrock working really well - me, @atorstling @marcio_os and @gnembon_mc + others have been working really hard to bring the Warden and other Sculk blocks to life! Sculk Shrieker and Warden in Bedrock working really well - me, @atorstling, @marcio_os and @gnembon_mc + others have been working really hard to bring the Warden and other Sculk blocks to life! https://t.co/Gf168ek4am

Kingbdogz, one of the main developers behind deep dark caves, has been working with Alexander Torstling, Marcio, and Gnembon on implementing warden and sculk shrieker in Minecraft. Kingbdogz usually works with the Java team, but he also helps the Bedrock team when required.

Kingbdogz shared three images featuring warden and sculk shrieker in Minecraft. He commented:

Sculk Shrieker and Warden in Bedrock are working really well.

In the images, a sculk shrieker block can be seen. This block can summon the warden when activated too many times. Kingbdogz shared a photo featuring a warden coming off the ground.

As these testings are being done in Bedrock Edition, Bedrock players are getting excited and hoping for a beta release featuring the Warden. Minecraft Bedrock already has an experimental toggle for The Wild Update.

voxelotl @VoxelVoxel @kingbdogz Here are some brightened versions for everyone to look at because it's kinda dark. @kingbdogz Here are some brightened versions for everyone to look at because it's kinda dark. https://t.co/omraKg89r5

Developers may soon add the warden and sculk shrieker's functionality as part of experimental features in Minecraft Bedrock. Players should look out for future beta releases. As of now, players can try the sculk blocks in Bedrock Edition by enabling experimental features.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha