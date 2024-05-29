Warden could have been Minecraft's Overworld boss mob with unique drops

Mojang Studios added the Warden mob to Minecraft with the 1.20 Wild update. When the terrifying creature was initially introduced, many in the community felt that it would be a great new boss mob for them to fight. However, Mojang Studios developed the mob in such a way that it only needs to be evaded, not fought. It had an extremely overpowered arsenal on its hands and dropped nothing valuable.

An argument can be made that the Warden mob could have been a unique boss mob for Minecraft's Overworld realm.

Note: This is an opinion piece.

Reasons why Warden could have been a great Overworld boss mob in Minecraft

End and Nether dimensions already have their boss mobs

Minecraft has three dimensions: Overworld, Nether, and End. The End houses the original final boss mob of the game, the Ender Dragon. Players need to find a stronghold, head into the End realm, and defeat the Ender Dragon to free the realm from its reign.

The Nether is another realm that is filled with unique creatures and lots of lava. This hellish place also has a special boss mob that players can manually summon and fight, the Wither. Though most players summon and fight the Wither in the Overworld, the entire boss mob is made up of items that can only be obtained from the Nether. This makes the Wither Nether's boss mob, even though it can be summoned anywhere.

The Ender Dragon and the Wither are the only two official boss mobs in the vanilla version of Minecraft. Since they are connected to End and Nether, Overworld should have also received a boss mob. Warden could have fitted that role perfectly since it is powerful enough and was introduced with a completely new range of blocks, biome, and structure.

The Warden could have also been an optional mob since it only summons if players make too much noise in the Deep Dark biome.

Warden could have been the key to a new dimension

Warden could have been a boss mob that unlocks a new dimension (Image via Mojang Studios)

When the Warden spawns in the Overworld, it will smell and hear any mob or player and try to hunt them. Once found, they will get angry and try their melee or ranged attacks on them.

Mojang Studios made sure that players did not fight with the Warden and simply fled from it. They did so by not giving any major loot item if the beast died. If players manage to defeat the mob, they will only receive a few XP points and a sculk catalyst block, which is already quite common in the Deep Dark biome.

Along with the new mob and the biome, Mojang Studios also added a new structure with the 1.20 update: Ancient City. This structure was generated deep underground, in the Deep Dark biome. At the center of the city, a giant Warden statue is always generated.

When the player base saw the statue, they speculated how Mojang Studios could be working on a new dimension and the statue was its portal. Unfortunately, the developers have not yet hinted anything about a new dimension or a portal in the Ancient City.

The Warden could have been the key to a new dimension. After players defeat the beast, it can drop a special loot item that activates the new portal.

In conclusion, because of Warden's unique attack and health stats, and the fact that it comes with a brand new biome and structure, the terrifying beast could have been a great new boss mob in Minecraft.

