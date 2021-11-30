Watch: Minecraft 1.18 update trailer officially released, features announced 

Minecraft has officially released the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2 for all platforms. They announced this via a tweet, which also featured the official trailer for the update, showcasing everything that players can expect to see when they update and jump into a new world.

Players can check out the trailer on their official accounts and see what all they can look forward to. Here's the official breakdown.

Minecraft 1.18 trailer officially released alongside update announcement

The trailer begins with the beginning of a teaser video from yesterday. The official trailer continues after the tease cuts off, highlighting everything players can expect to see in the update.

It's here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock!

The trailer shows off several features that were already confirmed, including the vast new cave generation and towering mountains. It also features a great look at the new lush caves. These will spawn in cave systems around the world.

There's also an aquifer in the lush caves, which will spawn deep bodies of water and drowned zombies.

The trailer showed several features from the 1.17 update, including dripleaves, glow berries and amethyst geodes. Steve and Alex's separate adventures highlighted just how different a Minecraft experience can be, thanks to the update.

There are deep and dangerous caves, filled with lava flows, hostile mobs and unfamiliar terrain (not to mention tons of fall damage opportunites). There are also lush caves, filled with beatiful greenery and little to no hostile mobs.

If there's one thing Minecraft wants players to know about the update, it's that the game is getting a whole lot bigger. They reportedly added 50% more vertical space for mountains to spawn in and the caves can now go down to Y level -64.

Players can visit the update section for whichever platform (mobile, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Java and Windows) they are using and download the update now. It shouldn't take long, but there may be server lag since everyone is downloading and installing it.

