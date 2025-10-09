"weakhold": Minecraft fans react as player discovers hilariously small stronghold

Strongholds in Minecraft are rare structures that players have to find to reach the End dimension and fight the ender dragon. Strongholds are some of the most confusing areas in the blocky world due to its massive size and multiple pathways. However, sometimes bugs and errors can lead to some hilarious spawns.A Minecraft player, u/Darklight645, posted an image on the game’s subreddit showing how they found a very small stronghold. The top-down, X-ray image showed this area to be barely bigger than some simple bases.The original poster mentioned that this was the smallest stronghold they had ever seen, adding that there was a dungeon inside the area but it did not have the spawner. Thankfully, the End portal was present which made the stronghold functional.This is without a doubt THE smallest stronghold I've ever seen. byu/Darklight645 inMinecraftThe details of this world are as follows:Seed: 2821303422442388022Coordinates: 5096 / -4 / -683Version: Latest version (as mentioned by the original poster)Reacting to the post, u/mikuyo1 jokingly said:“weakhold”This was a joke on the word “strong” in stronghold, suggesting that such a small structure is not eligible to be called something strong. u/PlagueDoctor568 pointed out that this looks like a small Lego set version of the game. u/Brave-Commission3378 asked for the coordinates and seed of the world.The original poster added all the details and mentioned that first they tried it on a multiplayer server and assumed that this bug could be due to some plugins. They tried it in single-player mode and while the dungeon did not spawn, the small stronghold was still there.Redditors react to the small stronghold find in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)u/Distinct-Pool7831 pointed out that it's not a stronghold but just a cave with a portal in it. u/ImaginaryReaction said that despite the small size, they would still take a long time to find the End portal. One of the biggest challenges after locating the stronghold is finding the End portal because of the maze-like architecture of this structure.The bugs and errors of MinecraftThe End portal bug in Minecraft led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)The blocky world of Mojang Studios’ title often becomes more interesting and fun to explore due to bugs in the world-generation algorithm. Players have found structures in some of the most bizarre spots such as desert temples in the middle of the ocean, a wrecked ship on top of a pillager tower, and a village embedded inside a hill.These errors are quite hilarious and result in community interactions. However, there are some cases when these bugs can lead to game-breaking moments and hamper the experience. For example, recently a player came across an End portal that was ruined because of a Nether portal that spawned right next to it.