“Well, it is very vibrant": Fans react as Minecraft Vibrant Visuals struggles to run on an Android device

Minecraft recently got a lot of new experimental updates still in an early phase. The developers are working on it, and features such as the locator bar, ghast variants, and even Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade will soon be released. Mojang Studios released beta versions to find out bugs and errors, and it seems that the graphics upgrade might have some bugs that need ironing out.
Minecraft player u/_apehuman posted a video on the game's subreddit showing the experimental Vibrant Visuals on an Android device. The clip shows the game screen getting bombarded with square-shaped flashes of light.
These light flashes have colored borders as well. Apart from that, the video also shows blacked-out square shapes covering the entire screen and making the game unplayable.
Reacting to this post, u/IronCreeper1 jokingly commented:
“Well, it is very vibrant."
This was pointing to the colorful flashes of light that kept popping up on the screen. u/RacerGamer27 added that it was only vibrant, and there were no visuals. u/Not_Zee_9291 joked that it seems the police are onto the original poster as the flashes of blue and red looked like the emergency lights used on police vehicles.
u/Dragon_OS congratulated the original poster for giving Steve migraines. Another player, u/ShadowEnderWolf56 said that even they got headaches watching these flashing lights.
u/toyotaCamriGuy sarcastically said that everything looks so vibrant, pointing out the colorful, buggy nature of the Minecraft beta update. Another player, u/El_Mr64, said that according to them, the clouds are causing this issue, and disabling them might stop this error.
Minecraft is getting better visuals
Minecraft Live 2025 was very exciting as Mojang Studios announced some great updates that are planned for the year. Apart from getting new mob variants and a ton of ambiance improvements, the developers mentioned the Vibrant Visuals graphics update that was sorely needed.
The look of the blocky world has been more or less the same since the game came out. Vibrant Visuals improves all the visual aspects of the game and gives it an upgraded look. The lighting has been tweaked, and textures and shadows have been improved as well. There is no release date for the upgrade, but considering that the beta is out, it might be very close.
