Minecraft has a diverse variety of mobs, ranging from dangerous and pesky creepers to peaceful and useful animal mobs. With the addition of the armadillo mob, there’s one more useful mob added to the list. However, in this list of different mobs, the Allay sometimes gets lost and forgotten. Mojang Studios added the Allays in Minecraft with the 1.19 update. So what exactly are these mobs and what do they do?

Here’s how Allays in Minecraft can be useful for the players and where to find them.

What do Allays do in Minecraft?

Allays bring items from around the player (Image via Mojang Studios)

Allays are cute little flying creatures and are passive mobs that do not attack the players. Many people are not even aware of their presence in the game. This is one of the reasons why people do not know what an Allay does in the game.

Although Allays love collecting different items, they have an inventory space of one block and can carry just one item. They can be very helpful in bringing different items to the player. Sometimes these mobs can bring rare items as well.

Allays can search for items in a radius of 32 blocks around the player and can be great passive helpers bringing different items from around. However, it is important to note that Allays cannot mine anything, so they are incapable of bringing ores.

Players can hand them an item that can be collected and the Allay would fly around the place looking for the same item to bring. While this might not be very useful, it is always great to have a cute pet flying around and bringing items to the player.

Allays do not have spawn habitats in Minecraft. They spawn in pillager outposts and woodland mansions where they are kept captive. Players need to free them and then give an item to make these mobs follow them. While they cannot be attacked by the player after they start following, enemy mobs can still attack them.

While one Allay might not be very useful, having multiple Allays to spread around and look for different items can be very useful. Players can passively collect a host of different items using this mob.

Breeding Allays

Breeding Allays require the music box (image via Mojang Studios)

To get multiple Allays, players need to breed them. But this is not as simple as breeding other animal mobs. The process is a bit more complicated than simply feeding two Allays food and getting a new one.

However, the good news is that there’s no need to find two Allays for breeding. To breed the mob, place a jukebox near the Allay and wait until it starts dancing. Once the dance begins, you need to give the Allay an amethyst crystal which will spawn another Allay.

