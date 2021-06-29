What are glow berries used for in Minecraft?

Glow berries are a new item that was added to Minecraft along with the 1.17 update. Players can find these berries inside new caves that were recently added into the game.

These fruits are similar to the sweet berries that have been in Minecraft for a long time now. Players can collect these berries from a cave vine and plant them to make their own glow berry farm.

Players can find glow berries in lush caves in Minecraft. The lush cave biome was just added to the game along with the 1.17 update of Minecraft. Players can find all kinds of new resources inside this biome.

These caves are new and improved, and players will be able to find resources much easier and faster. Players will find new resources such as copper and amethyst inside lush caves.

What is the purpose of glow berries in Minecraft?

Food

Like sweet berries, players can use glow berries as a food source in the game. These berries will restore two hunger points, which isn't very much, but it can help the player out a little if needed.

These berries can act as a last resort when players have nothing else. Players can mine the berries and use them when their food bar is running out and they cannot find any other source of food.

Sometimes when inside a cave, players can run out of food. This will cause the player to not be able to run, and if the player's hunger bar completely empties, this players will die of starvation.

Since animals tend to only be above ground level, these berries will be very resourceful when mining in caves.

Breeding Foxes

Players can use glow berries to breed foxes in Minecraft. Players will need to make sure that two foxes are near each other, and in order to breed they must be placed in love mode.

Foxes will enter love mode after they are fed the berries. Players will see hearts appear above their heads, and this means they have entered love mode. Once this happens, the foxes will start to breed and a baby fox will appear.

The baby fox that spawns will be tame to the player after this process.

