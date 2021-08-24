Create
What are artifacts in Minecraft Dungeons?

Minecraft Dungeons is the furthest video game developed by Mojang from Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Aug 23, 2021, 04:40 PM ET

23 mins ago

Feature

Minecraft Dungeons was Mojang's first real foray into a game that wasn't, well, Minecraft. Despite functioning similarly and having a lot of crossovers, they are two different games.

As such, there are plenty of items that are in one, but not the other. Minecraft Dungeons has a much wider array of weapons than just a sword, axe, crossbow, bow or trident.

There are plenty of new additions to Minecraft Dungeons, including artifacts. Here's the complete guide to these artifacts.

Artifacts in Minecraft Dungeons

In Minecraft Dungeons, the objective is to play through different levels. There will be plenty of mobs, chests and areas to explore within each level containing various rewards.

Artifacts are treasures in Minecraft Dungeons that can be acquired from enemy drops, chests, or as an end of level reward. Players can use them to aid themselves in battle.

They can do so by equipping them as abilities to their avatar. There are three active artifact slots for players in Minecraft Dungeons. These can be swapped out, but only three can be active at a time.

Here are all the artifacts players can have:

  • Fireworks arrow: This puts a fireworks arrow into the quiver which explodes on contact.
  • Tasty bone: This summons a wolf to aid in battle.
  • Death cap mushroom: This greatly increases attack and movement speed.
  • Boots of Swiftness: This gives a short boost to movement speed.
  • Flaming quiver: This gives a quiver full of flaming arrows.

This is the current list of artifacts, though Mojang could keep adding more if it wants to keep the game active. For now, players will have to settle for some pretty strong artifacts in their inventory.

Using flaming quiver and fireworks arrow simultaneously is redundant, but any other combination can have lasting effects on the game.

Flaming quiver, one of the best artifacts that players can find in Minecraft Dungeons. (Image via Mojang)
All artifacts provide a tangible boost to gameplay. Each artifact can drastically change a level, so they are pretty valuable to find.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
