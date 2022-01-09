What is the best level to find coal in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update?

Coal is one of the most useful items in Minecraft. It can be used for many purposes, but most notably for crafting torches, smelting, and cooking food.

As of the Minecraft 1.18 update, the generation mechanics for many ores, including coal ore, have completely changed. This alteration has reduced the efficiency of several of the previous best methods of obtaining coal.

For those enjoying the new Minecraft 1.18 update but struggling to find coal, they can refer to this guide.

Where to find coal ore as of the Minecraft 1.18 update

As of the Minecraft 1.18 "Caves and Cliffs" part 2 update, coal ore has become much more common and will generate in large blobs. These blobs are found between the height levels Y = 256 and Y = 0.

It should be noted, however, that coal ore blobs are not uniformly generated between height levels 0 and 256. The most common level in which coal ore blobs can be found is between Y = 95 and Y = 96.

Coal ore can now generate in massive blobs thanks to the 1.18 update (Image via Mojang)

A good tip for those in search of coal ore without having the resources to strip mine, is to visually scan the surface level and the sides of cliff structures. Exposed coal ore can often be found here, sometimes in huge chunks. This method is particularly useful for those in the early stages of the game as not much mining is required.

Those looking to accumulate a large amount of coal in a relatively short amount of time, however, may find it beneficial to strip mine at the levels Y = 95 and Y = 96. At these levels, coal generates at a common rate and many stacks can be obtained in under 20 minutes or so, provided everything is done correctly.

For those unaware, strip mining, also referred to as "branch mining", is a highly efficient mining technique in which players can employ to obtain a specific type of ore quickly.

By carrying out this technique, Minecraft players have higher chances of obtaining ores relatively faster, since many types of ores are generated throughout the map, and can usually be found in nearby veins.

Players are advised to strip mine for coal at its optimal level. A thoroughly detailed guide on how to effectively employ the strip mine technique in Minecraft can be found above.

