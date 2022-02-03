What are the best mob effects in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players may have noticed a setting in their menus referencing "mob effects." But what exactly are these effects?

At their core, mob effects are essentially the same as status effects found in Java Edition. They are effects that can be inflicted upon players or other mobs. They can be both positive and negative.

Mob effects vary heavily in application, from making targets jump higher and take lesser fall damage to slowing mining speed or healing.

When comparing these effects, some tend to stand out as much more beneficial to players than others. As such, it wouldn't hurt to be familiar with the best effects in order to keep an eye out for them.

Best mob effects in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

5) Instant Health

Instant Health can be applied from potions as well as other sources (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, Instant Health immediately heals the target on impact or consumption. Like many Minecraft effects, players can brew potions that can apply Instant Health. These can prove incredibly useful when traversing dangerous areas, such as structures, the Nether, and the End.

In addition to providing healing, players can also use items that apply Instant Health to damage undead enemies. This may not be the most economical use of Instant Health, but it remains an option all the same.

4) Water Breathing

Water Breathing is vital for exploring ocean biomes (Image via Mojang)

Water Breathing increases the time players can remain underwater before their breath gauge begins to decline. It is a virtual necessity in Minecraft for exploring deep ocean biomes and their shipwrecks, ruins, and monuments.

Technically, there are ways to forego Water Breathing while exploring underwater, but they are quite inconvenient by comparison.

Water Breathing can be bestowed from many sources, such as potions or the power of a nearby conduit. It doesn't guarantee survival under the sea, but it certainly improves one's chances in Minecraft's aquatic areas.

3) Jump Boost

Jump Boost can make terrain traversal much easier (Image via Mojang)

Hopping up the face of a hill or mountain can be tedious, but this can be mitigated by the use of Jump Boost.

Affected entities that possess Jump Boost can jump significantly higher than normal and take reduced fall damage as well. This makes Jump Boost almost two different effects in one. Players will still need to look before they leap, but when paired with other effects such as Slow Falling, it can make for a very fun experience.

2) Strength

Strength improves a player's melee damage output (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft worlds can be dangerous places, and players are often tasked with taking on enemies in melee combat. With the Strength effect, their weapon swings will hit harder, dispatching enemies at a faster pace.

In areas like Nether fortresses or the End, where hostile mobs can accrue quickly, Strength can give players that much-needed boost to defeat enemies.

1) Hero of the Village

Hero of the Village enhances multiple interactions within villages (Image via Mojang)

Hero of the Village is a situational effect, but it is a highly beneficial one to earn in Minecraft. The effect is triggered when a player has assisted a village in repelling a pillager attack.

While the effect is active, players receive a discount on all trades with villagers. Villagers will even give out free items to players based on their profession.

