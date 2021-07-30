What is the best way to get copper ingots in Minecraft?

Copper is one of the new items that was added into Minecraft along with the 1.17 update. This new resource was introduced to the game with other new items such as amethyst, axolotls, goats, and much more!

If players want to find copper, they shouldn't dig too deep. Copper is typically located at medium depths. They are definitely not as low as diamonds are, however players will still need to do at least a little digging.

There are two different variants of copper in Minecraft. There is the regular copper ore, then there is deepslate copper ore. The deepslate ore is much rarer to find than the original, and players will have to dig a bit deeper for this variant.

In order to mine copper ore, players will need at least one stone pickaxe. If it is mined with a wooden pickaxe, it will just break and there will be nothing left for players to pick up. Copper usually generates in chunks of zero to sixteen.

In this article, players will learn the best ways to find copper on their mining journey in Minecraft.

Where to find copper in Minecraft easily

Any biome, Underground

Copper Underground (Image via Minecraft)

Copper can be found underground in any Minecraft biome. Players can just stop in their tracks and start digging down and they will have a chance at hitting the element. They may notice that copper spawns in veins similar to iron.

Players should take note that copper can only be found starting at Y level 63. They will not find copper at any other level higher than that.

Caves & Ravines

Copper found inside a cave (Image via Minecraft)

It is very common to find copper inside caves and ravines. Since copper spawns in a similar pattern as iron, it is very easy to locate it inside these areas. Players will notice copper by its distinguising color.

These blocks are colored orangish-copper and green. Players can find the copper and smelt it to create two new items in the game.

