What is the build limit in Minecraft 1.17?

In Minecraft, players may notice that when they are building up super high in the air, there is a barrier that doesn't allow them to build any higher. This is because even the 'infinite' Minecraft world has a build limit.

The build limit in Minecraft has been modified a few times over the past years. The build limit is counted in blocks. For example, there is only a specific amount of blocks that players can use to build/climb upwards before they hit the barrier.

It is rumored that there will be another big 'build height' increase in the coming 1.18 update. Some players who aren't very familiar with the game may not know about the build height in Minecraft.

In this article, players will learn what the current building limit is in Minecraft, and what the future one is rumored to be!

Everything players need to know about the build height limit in Minecraft

What is the current limit?

Minecraft build height limit (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Right now, the current build limit for Minecraft is 256 blocks. Players will only be able to build upwards up to 256 blocks before they get restricted from building anymore. This has been the build limit for a very long time in the game.

The limitation of 256 blocks has been present since version 1.2, which was released back in 2012, almost 9 years ago! The build limit is one of the only things that has remained the same since nearly the beginning of the game.

What is the rumored build height in Minecraft 1.18?

Working up to the build limit. (Image via Minecraft)

According to official sources, the new build limit in Minecraft 1.18 will be 320 blocks. As such, the new build height is a 64 block increase from the original limit. This feature will give players more room to build really tall structures.

Also Read

The 1.18 update will be released for players around the holiday season of 2021. Therefore, players should expect the new height increase to come along with this update during the winter holidays.

The new build limits in Minecraft 1.18 will be Y 320 to -64.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for the build limit increase coming in 1.18? Yes, I love building up super high! No, I like the current limit. 1 votes so far