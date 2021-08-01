Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update: Every change confirmed so far

The 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update is the next major Minecraft update to change the entire overworld generation. Developers have already released lots of information about what to expect in this update.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs were supposed to come as a whole update in version 1.17. Due to the global pandemic, developers had to split the update into two parts. In June, the first part, released in June, added new blocks, items, and mobs, whereas the upcoming second part will feature new biomes, terrain generation, and more.

Since the update was split, players already know what to expect in the 1.18 update.

Changes coming in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

World height changes

New height limit (Image via Minecraft)

The Minecraft 1.18 update will finally add to the much-awaited caves and mountain biomes. Caves can now reach depth levels of Y -59, whereas mountains can generate up to a height of Y 240-260. Due to this, developers had to increase the world height limit to -64/320.

Earlier, the world height limit was 0/256. The 1.18 update will increase the height limit by 50%. Players will now be able to place blocks from Y -64 up to 320.

Changes to axolotls and goat spawning

Mobs (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft 1.17, axolotls spawn under Y level 63 in water blocks having complete darkness. This condition probably sounds weird to many players since axolotls are not supposed to spawn this way. Lush caves are the natural habitat of axolotls. They will spawn only in lush cave biomes in the 1.18 update.

Like axolotls, the goat's spawning location is also a placeholder. In 1.17, goats spawn on mountain biomes. But in an upcoming update, goats will spawn only snowcapped peaks, snowy slopes, and lofty peaks.

Changes to hostile mob spawning

Minecraft 1.18 update will change the hostile mob spawning forever. In previous versions, most hostile mobs used to spawn when light levels were below seven. However, in Minecraft 1.18, mobs will spawn only if the level is completely zero.

This means players can now use one torch to spawn proof of the 15 block area. Players won't have to spam torches near their base to prevent hostile mobs from spawning.

Changes to world generation

New world generation (Image via Minecraft

Along with adding new biomes, Mojang is also changing Minecraft world generation by modifying already existing biomes. Players who have tried the experimental snapshot would have noticed how the rivers and beaches are now wider.

Mojang has also added variation to the terrain generation of other biomes. As mentioned in the patch notes, developers have added natural variation in terrain shape and elevation, independent of biomes.

Ore distribution changes

Ore distribution will also be changed in the 1.18 update. With the new world generation, ore distribution required improvements as well. Almost every ore can now generate below Y level 0.

Emerald ores will be generated more frequently in higher mountains, diamonds will be concentrated near Y -50, and so on for other ores. But there is no need to worry, as developers have said strip mining would still be possible.

Edited by Srijan Sen