What is buried treasure in Minecraft? All you need to know

While adventuring the world of Minecraft, players will come across a lot of different structures. They generate naturally in specific biomes, and many of them have loot chests inside them.

Usually these structures are tall or of significant size. However, buried treasures are a single chest that generates primarily in beach biomes. Their chests are renowned among players for having rare items.

Everything players need to know about buried treasure in Minecraft

How can players find them?

Buried treasure generates mostly in beach and snowy beach biomes in Minecraft. Bedrock Edition players can also find them in mushroom field shores and stone shore biomes.

Even if the player has located these biomes, the exact location of the buried treasures is random. They can use buried treasure maps to learn the position of the treasure. It has a cross which denotes the position of the treasure. Unlike many other items, buried treasure maps cannot be crafted, and players can only acquire them from loot chests of shipwrecks and ocean ruins.

Shipwrecks in Minecraft will always have one buried treasure map, and the probability of players finding it in an ocean ruin depends on the ruins' size. Chests of small ruins have a 41.7% chance of having a buried treasure map, and big ruins chest has a 43.5% chance.

What items can be obtained from a buried treasure?

Buried treasures are famous among Minecraft players for having the heart of the sea. The chances of players obtaining one of it from a buried treasure are 100% as well. Java Edition players can get the following items:

Heart of the sea

Iron ingot

Gold ingot

Cooked cod

Cooked salmon

Leather Tunic

Iron Sword

TNT

Emerald

Prismarine Crystals

Diamonds

Compared to Java Edition, buried treasures in Bedrock Edition can have a wider variety of items. Here's a list of things that players might find:

Heart of the sea

Iron ingot

Chainmail Helmet

Chainmail Chestplate

Chainmail Leggings

Chainmail Boots

Potion of Water Breathing

Diamond

Gold ingot

Lead

TNT

Name Tag

Potion of Regeneration

Prismarine Crystals

Book and Quill

Music Disc (Mellohi)

Music Disc (Wait)

Bottle o'Enchanting

Cake

