What can fans expect from Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update part 1?

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update is finally here, and it is set to be released on June 8th across all editions of Minecraft! This update has been conversed about for months now! Players have been patiently waiting on its release!

The Caves and Cliffs update was announced at Minecraft live, and it did not disappoint. Many new features and items were introduced to the game, and this is one of the biggest updates that Minecraft has had in awhile.

Since the update is so big, the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update will be split into two different parts, with the part one releasing June 8th.

Part two of the update will include other new mobs and places for players to explore. This second part of the update is set to be released around the holiday season / in the Winter time. There is no specific official release date yet, however we just know it will be coming by the end of 2021.

In this article, players will learn what is expected to be seen in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update released tomorrow!

What to look for in part 1 of the 1.17 Minecraft Update

New Mobs

(Image via screenrant)

New mobs will be included in this part of the update! Some of the previewed mobs that players may have seen in the betas include axolotls and goats.

Players will be able to play around with these new mobs and discover the new features that the new mobs can do. Certain mobs can even give players limited time affects!

New building blocks

(Image via PCGamesN)

There will be several new building blocks released into part one of this new update as well. Players will see some of the blocks that were mentioned during the beta, along with more blocks.

Players will see new blocks such as deepslate, dripleaf and lots of new copper items as well. Players will see new copper items such as copper ingots, blocks of copper, copper ore and other items that players can smelt from copper.

Lush Caves

(Image via WindowsCentral)

Players will see a touch of the new cave additions to the game! The caves are altered and they look new and improved! There are vines added to caves, new sounds added to caves, and players will hear new noises while lurking around.

These caves will be home to azalea leaves, trees and many other plants that players can find in the new 1.17 update.

