What can players do with rabbit hide in Minecraft?

In Minecraft survival worlds, rabbit hide is one of the main mob drops that seem to pile up in chests without a use.

Unlike regular leather — used to make books, armor, and bookcases — rabbit hide has barely any use in modern-day vanilla Minecraft. That is where update 1.17 comes into play. Although the update doesn't add much use to the rabbit hide, it gives the item some use and includes an amazing new addition to the game's inventory lineup.

Here is how rabbit hide can be used in Minecraft after the release of update 1.17 Caves and Cliffs.

What can be made with rabbit hide in the Minecraft 1.17 update?

Rabbit hide is the core ingredient in one of the upcoming items of Minecraft: the bundle. Bundles have an extraordinary use in Minecraft and can ultimately solve the inventory space problem that players have been subjected to over the past few years.

Bundles work like regular Minecraft as they can only hold 64 items before they fill up the entire slot, but what makes them attractive is they can hold multiple types of items in that bundle to stack up to 64.

Gamers can make a bundle with six pieces of rabbit hide and two pieces of string arranged around the crafting table. The two parts of the string should take up the top two corners of the crafting table GUI, and the rabbit hide can fill the rest of the perimeter, as shown below.

What does the bundle do?

The bundle has one specific purpose in Minecraft 1.17: to solve the inventory problem for players.

With more and more blocks and items being added to Minecraft each year, in addition to the continually increasing amount of necessities for exploration, the regular inventory size of 36 slots can feel quite small. The bundle has arrived to try and fix that problem.

Players can use the bundle to collect smaller numbers of items into a single slot. For example, if a player has small quantities of multiple stackable items (such as flowers or blocks), they can collect all of those items into a single spot using the bundle.

Bundles can hold up to 64 individual items, so players can potentially put a single unit of 64 different items into a single inventory slot.

What else can rabbit hide make in Minecraft?

Rabbit hide in Minecraft has one other use implemented in the game ever since rabbits were introduced.

Placing four rabbit hides in a square using either a crafting table GUI or a survival crafting inventory GUI will create one leather piece. It may seem like a waste, but it works for players who are in a pinch for leather and cannot access any cows. The crafting recipe is shown below.

