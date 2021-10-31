What can you do with XP in Minecraft?

Minecraft has its own way of rewarding its players when they complete specific tasks in the game. The game gives XP (short for experience points) to the player upon doing various things such as killing mobs, fishing, and trading. Killing mobs is one of the best sources as an XP mob farm is very easy to create.

Each time players collect experience orbs, the experience bar that appears above the hotbar will fill up slightly. After the bar has filled up completely, their experience level will increase by one. Gamers who are new to Minecraft may not know much about XP and how it can be used. Here's a brief overview of what XP is useful for in Minecraft.

Different ways in which experience points can be used in Minecraft

Enchanting

A good enchanting table setup (Image via Minecraft)

The most crucial use of XP in Minecraft is enchanting. This is the process of applying an enchantment to an item to make it better in a few specific aspects. There are a lot of different enchantments in the game, and players can learn about the best ones from here.

Players will need to have at least ten XP levels to enchant an item on the enchanting table. Another way of enchanting items in the game is using an anvil and an enchanted book. This will require the player to have a few levels of XP as well.

Renaming, repairing, and combining enchantments

Players need XP levels for using an anvil (Image via Minecraft)

Using the anvil, players can repair, rename or combine enchantments. These are amazing features that are often used by players once they're out of the early game. Every time the player performs any of these tasks, a few of their experience levels will be deducted. If the player does not have enough levels of experience, the anvil will simply cease functioning.

Mending

Applying Mending to a sword (Image via Minecraft)

Mending is an incredible enchantment that is used by most Minecraft players. Some may even go to the lengths to say that Mending is currently the best enchantment in Minecraft.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

When an item with Mending is equipped and does not have full durability points, any experience points the player collects will be used to restore some of its health.

Edited by Danyal Arabi