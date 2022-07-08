What coordinates are diamonds at in Minecraft 1.19 update

Diamonds are perhaps the most important resource in Minecraft. That remains true in the 1.19 update, despite the addition of things like echo shards and music disc fragments. Netherite are one step above them, but diamonds are still extremely valuable.

Diamonds can be found in all sorts of ways, but the most common is through mining. Before the 1.18 update, strip mining at Y level 11 was the most efficient way to look for diamonds.

However, since that update pushed caves an entire chunk deeper, Y level 11 is no longer useful. Finding diamonds remains as important as ever but is now a bit more challenging. Here's where to look for them in the current version of Minecraft.

Minecraft diamonds: Where they can spawn in version 1.19

Y level 11 will still technically work for diamonds, but that's a pretty rare find. Diamond ore can begin spawning at level 15. That's the highest they can be found in ore form.

However, that's not the best place to head to if diamonds are the goal. They most frequently spawn much deeper underground, between Y level -50 and -64 (the lowest possible level). Y levels -59 and -58 are the premier levels to look at, as they don't have bedrock getting in the way. Bedrock typically begins spawning at Y level -60.

Additionally, the Minecraft 1.18 update changed another facet of diamond hunting. Previously, strip mining was a very effective way to find them, so one might think strip mining on the aforementioned levels would work best.

It will work fine, but diamonds and other ores are more frequently found in caves, especially noise caves. These cavernous openings in the ground typically yield more ores of all kinds, including diamonds.

Diamonds (Image via SB737 on YouTube)

The best way to locate diamonds is to find a sprawling cave that goes as deep as possible. If that's not possible, strip mining deep underground is a viable option that can yield diamonds and other ores.

Mining is not the only way to get diamonds, though, but it's easily the most common. Diamonds can also be found in several loot chests:

Mineshaft chest- 8.9% chance of having up to two

Bastion remnant treasure chest- 15.8% chance of having 2-6

Buried treasure chest- 59.9% chance of having up to two (46.9% chance of finding one in Bedrock Edition)

Desert temple chest- 6.3% chance of having up to three

End city chest- 21.7% chance of having 2-7

Jungle temple chest- 12.9% chance of having up to three (12.8% chance in Bedrock Edition)

Nether fortress chest- 19% chance of having up to three

Shipwreck chest- 14.1% chance of having one

Stronghold altar chest- 7.3% chance of having up to three (7.1% chance in Bedrock Edition)

Village weaponsmith's chest- 16.2% chance of having up to three

Village toolsmith's chest- 9.9% chance of having up to three

Mining is not the only way to find Minecraft diamonds. However, given the rarity of spawn and difficulty of finding some of these chests, it's still the best way to do so.

