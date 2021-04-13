What do dolphins eat in Minecraft?

Dolphins are neutral mobs in Minecraft, usually found in groups of 3-5 swimming around in ocean biomes. Dolphins are neutral mobs, meaning it will only attack players if provoked first.

Dolphins will usually spawn around level 45 at sea level. Dolphins only generate in all ocean biomes except frozen biomes. These mobs can be very helpful to players in the Minecraft world.

Dolphins can lead players to sunken treasures or even grant them with a speed boost while the player is sprinting in the water. These mobs will serve as a loyal companion to players as long as the player is loyal to them.

These mobs look just like dolphins in the real world. They have a gray colored tint to them, with fins and a tail sticking from the back end. Dolphins are seen in all biomes except frozen ones.

Dolphins will attack any mob in the water that attacks the player. For all these special abilities, all the player has to do is feed the dolphin food. Dolphins in Minecraft eat raw cod and salmon!

When players feed them, it is basically like taming them. The dolphin will follow the player around in water, and when swimming bump the player a little so the player goes much faster in the water.

In this article, players will learn where to find cod and salmon in the Minecraft world!

Where to get dolphin food in Minecraft

What do dolphins eat?

(Image via Minecraft education)

Dolphins in Minecraft eat raw cod and salmon from the ocean. However, dolphins do not go out and seek their food on their own. Dolphins will only eat fish that is fed to them by a player.

Feeding the dolphin this food causes the dolphin to trust the player, and it will then become the player's loyal companion. Dolphins will protect the player from harmful mobs, and only harm the player if the player harms it.

Where to get raw cod

(Image via 17QQ)

Raw cod can be found underwater anywhere from the surface down to elevation 32. These mobs will spawn in cold, frozen, lukewarm, and normal oceans in Minecraft, so they aren't too hard to find.

These fish usually spawn in groups of 4-7 and are a tanish color. Players can get raw cod by fishing for it, or taking a different approach and going in the ocean with a sword and killing one.

Salmon

(Image via twitter)

Salmon spawns around the same locations as cod does. Salmon spawns in groups of 3-5 and is usually found anywhere from y= 5-32. These fish spawn in normal, cold, warm, and frozen oceans just like the cod.

These fish are red and sort of green in color, and are a little longer in shape than cod appears to be. Salmon are pretty easy to find in Minecraft as well as cod, since they can be found in almost any ocean biome.

Salmon can also be found inside village chests sometimes.